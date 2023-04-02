Fans Confused By Andy Cohen’s Recent Photo With His Son

Andy Cohen posted a rare Instagram photo with his son Benjamin but fans were left confused by the “Watch What Happens Live” host’s decision to cover his son’s face with an emoji.

Cohen posted the photo on March 28, which showed him topless at the beach and holding his son in one arm. The Bravo head wrote in the caption, “Happy Spring Break! (the emoji is odd, almost scary, I admit.. 🤷‍♂️).” Here is the post:

Cohen’s post was flooded with supportive comments from Bravolebrities, including Teresa Giudice who wrote, “Hot Bod 🔥🔥🔥.” Julia Lemigova commented, “😍😍 have fun!”

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi asked Cohen if he was on the weight loss drug Ozempic, “Now Andy, you KNOW you’re over there looking like a whole snack Zaddy, but the Sagittarius in me is wondering if you joined my Ozempic crew. Either way… hotttttt daaaaamn🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Cohen replied, “@gg_golnesa no ozempic here! Significantly cut back on booze, amped up my workouts and changed my diet.”

“Below Deck Sailing Yacht” Captain Glenn Shephard complimented Cohen, “Dude, you’re looking pretty buff 💪.” Melissa Gorga wrote, “Hot dad with a cute kid 👌🏼😍.” While many fans also complimented Cohen, some were confused by his decision to hide his son Ben’s face.

Fans Were Confused By Andy Cohen’s Decision to Hide His Son’s Face While Showing His Daughter’s Face

Many fans were confused by Cohen’s decision to hide his son’s face with an emoji as he’s posted photos and videos of his son in the past and regularly shares pics of his daughter Lucy’s face. Someone said, “You are the parent, just curious why pics/videos of Lucy but not Ben?” Another added, “WHY DONT YOU SHOW US BEN. I CAN’T UNDERSTAND IT!!!!!” One commenter wrote, “Why does he hide his son face? But you show your daughter face in every video and pictures!”

Some people pointed out that Cohen decided not to show his son’s face once he reached school age and said he’ll likely do the same with Lucy. “He said now that Ben is in school he chooses to not show his face anymore,” one person pointed out. “That’s what he said before. Ben is now in school so he covers or hides his face,” another added.

Andy Cohen Has 2 Kids & He Recently Shared a Video of Ben Behind the Scenes for WWHL

Cohen is the father of Benjamin Allen Cohen, who’s four years old, and Lucy Eve Cohen, who will turn one in April 2023. Back in 2018, Cohen shared how excited he was to become a father, telling the WWHL audience, “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life.”

He’s since posted regular updates on fatherhood and what his kids are up to at home.

More recently, Cohen shared a clip of Ben in the studio for “Watch What Happens Live” and he captioned it, “#WWHL Technical Director Reneé Butler is going to have Ben directing the show pretty soon!” In the video, Ben pushed different buttons and giggled adorably at the different results.

