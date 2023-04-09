Fans Can’t Get Over Andy Cohen’s Then Vs. Now Photos

Andy Cohen is featured in several side-by-side photos shared by Bravo After Thoughts on Instagram. Fans of the radio host and longtime producer couldn’t believe some of the shots of Cohen and many have said that he’s gotten better looking with age.

Cohen started off in the entertainment business after graduating from Boston University. He’s been with Bravo since 2004, climbing his way up the ranks. Cohen is currently listed as a producer on several Bravo programs, including the “Real Housewives” franchise. He has his own radio station on SiriusXM called “Radio Andy” as well as his own radio show. He is also the host of Bravo’s nighttime talkshow, “Watch What Happens Live.”

While some people have followed Cohen’s career from the very beginning, other Bravo fans only know him from his on-camera roles. This could be the reason that old photos of the star seem to surprise so many of his fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Commented on Andy Cohen’s Then Vs. Now Photos

Cohen has gone through a few phases of life, which have included various changing looks. In the pictures supplied by Bravo After Thoughts, Cohen can be seen in one throwback picture with an afro and in another wearing glasses.

The comments section of the post quickly filled up with people commenting on Cohen’s past looks and weighing in on how much he’s changed over the years.

“I can only hope I age like this man,” one comment read.

“Damn! That’s some fine wine,” another Instagram user wrote.

“He looks waaaay better older,” someone else added.

“Andy has definitely gotten better with age,” read a fourth comment.

“Some people are just born cool then get even cooler with age,” a fifth person said.

Some Fans Think Andy Cohen’s Son Looks Like Him in Old Photos

Cohen is a proud dad of two kids, Benjamin Cohen and Lucy Cohen. Although the “Watch What Happens Live” host doesn’t often share photos of his son’s face on social media, some fans have drawn comparisons between the two, especially in older photos of Cohen.

In April 2021, for example, Cohen shared a throwback photos of himself talking on a corded phone. “It’s for you,” he captioned the snap. Some fans were quick to take the comments section to point out how similar Cohen looks to his son.

“Ben looks just like you, Andy,” one person wrote.

“Wow your son looks just like you!!!!!” echoed someone else.

Cohen welcomed Ben into his life in 2019. Ben was born via surrogate and changed Cohen’s life forever.

“WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !!

20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow,” Cohen captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Three years later, daughter Lucy joined the Cohen household. “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!” he captioned a post on April 29, 2022.

READ NEXT: Fans React to New Photos of ‘Skinny Mini’ Shannon Beador