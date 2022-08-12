Andy Cohen Wants to Set Bravo Star Up With Tom Schwartz

Andy Cohen wants to play matchmaker between Tom Schwartz and this “Southern Charm” star.

On Thursday, August 11, “Southern Charm” co-stars Naomie Olindo and Taylor Ann Green appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” where he asked who in the Bravo world Green would want to be set up with since Olindo is already seeing someone.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Ann Green Asked Andy Cohen to Set Her up With ‘Blonde Tom’ While Appearing on WWHL

“Are you currently dating anyone,” Cohen asked Olindo.

“I … I am dating and I’m very happy,” she replied. Cohen then turned to Green, who dated Shep Rose while filming the season which is currently airing.

“Is there anyone in the Bravoverse that either of you would like me to set you up with,” he asked.

Green immediately answered, “Um … Tom. Blonde Tom,” she said referencing “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz.

“Newly single Tom Schwartz,” Cohen said.

“I met him at NBC upfronts,” she said. “He was just a doll.”

“He’s a lovely guy,” Cohen said. “Very lovely,” Green replied.

Fans Were Split on the Idea of Schwartz & Green Getting Together: ‘Taylor Loves a Man Child’

Fans were mixed on the potential coupling of the two Bravolebrities.

“Oh Taylor you can do way better than Tom S,” someone tweeted.

“Ohhh Taylor & Schwartz would make a cute couple but is Schwartz ready for another committed relationship??” a fan asked.

“Taylor loves a man child,” someone wrote comparing the personalities of Rose and Shwartz.

“Didn’t think you could pick a bigger loser than Shep, my god,” a fan said.

“I suggest she watches past seasons of Vanderpump Rules before that happens!” someone wrote.

Both Green & Schwartz Are Going Through Public Break-Ups: ‘I Never Thought I Would Have to Make an Announcement Like This’

According to People, Rose and Green broke up in July.

According to a source who spoke to the outlet, that’s exactly why the pair went their separate ways, citing Rose’s ‘disinterest in being faithful.’

“Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn’t want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle,” a source told People.

A separate source confirmed the split and said, “She’s incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish. He’ll regret this.”

Schwartz is freshly out of his relationship with Katie Maloney. They announced they would be getting a divorce in March 2022.

“Well this sucks,” he wrote on Instagram. “How an I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f**** instagram caption. What picture am I supoosed to use? Is there a go-to break-up font? Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie and I are separating. I’m not quite ready for the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful.”

Maloney shared something similar on the same day.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this,” she wrote. “But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

