Kathryn Dennis Tearfully Reveals New Custody Details

Kathryn Dennis of “Southern Charm” has revealed new details about her custody battle with Thomas Ravenel.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathryn Dennis Says Being Without Her Children Has ‘Been F****** Horrible’

While appearing on the podcast, Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister, Dennis opened up about the struggles since losing custody of her two children, Kensington, 8, and Saint Julien, 6.

“It has been f****** horrible,” she said between tears. “How do I even process the fact that I don’t have them.”

Dennis says she is responsible for the costs involved with her visitation, which have gotten pricey now that Ravenel has relocated to Aiken, South Carolina.

“I’m paying $4,000 a month,” Dennis said. “Plus, I have to pay [Thomas’] nanny $500 to drive them from Aiken.”

Dennis also revealed that her visits are monitored and documented.

“I get to see my kids every other weekend 9-7 supervised by someone who is appointed by the court,” Dennis said on the podcast. “They type what [my kids] eat, writing what they say. They literally follow me to every room. I can’t even go to the bathroom to take my daughter to the bathroom.”

Dennis Says She Was ‘Blindsided’ by New Custody Battle: ‘I Should Have Known Better, but I Didn’t’

She says she was blindsided by the news that Ravenel wanted custody.

“On almost a year anniversary of us settling the case, I get served some subtle hints that he was about to do something,” she said. “I should have known better, but I didn’t.”

A key to Dennis losing her children was a failed drug test for marijuana, which is legal in many states.

“Yeah, it was a shock to me. You know what they said to me, that I went to rehab because I had a problem with weed, that this was considered a relapse,” she said on the podcast. But she claims it was a rouse for Ravenel to move with his new wife and child. “This whole thing was a big ploy for Thomas to move to Aiken. Which he did immediately after he took the kids away from me. Literally, on the day I was supposed to have them and pick them up from school.”

Dennis Shared an Emotional Post for Her Birthday: ‘Another Year in the Books’

On August 6, Dennis shared a lengthy post for her birthday alongside a photo of herself in brown overalls.

“Another year in the books and so far I’ve learned,” she wrote. “That the best classroom in the world is at the feet of an elderly person.That when you’re in love, it shows. That just one person saying to me, ‘You’ve made my day!’ makes my day. That having a child fall asleep in your arms is one of the most peaceful feelings in the world.”

She continued listing more things, prompting fans to express their surprise at her words.

“Take good care of your heart. It’s beautiful,” someone wrote.

“Happiest of Birthdays, Kathryn!!” a fan said. “You lived and learned a lifetime full of growth/lessons within a short amount of time. Keep learning and just know….that your Mom knows. May these years be your best yet!!”

“Beautifully said,” another fan wrote.

“Happy birthday your wise for your age hope you find an abundance of love & happiness….you deserve it,” a fan said.

