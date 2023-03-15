Andy Cohen Calls Upcoming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode ‘Shocking’

Andy Cohen thinks fans are going to be left completely shocked after watching the March 15, 2023, episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“There is something I wanted to say about Vanderpump Rules. Guys, you’re going to watch Wednesday’s episode. You are going to think that it was recut. OK? It was not recut. This was the episode,” Cohen said on the March 13, 2023, episode of his SiriusXM radio show.

“I watched the episode and it had been sent to me weeks ago. I watched it on my sick bed, Wednesday’s, this episode that’s gonna air in two days. I watched it and I was like, ‘People are going to think we did this, or we moved stuff up, or we somehow…’ The conversations that go on between Katie and Lala and Raquel, are not to be believed in the light of what has come out. But I’m telling y’all the episode was not touched. Okay. This is how it was going to be shown. So at, which makes it all the more shocking. You won’t believe it,” he continued.

Cohen’s comments come after various rumblings that the editors were going to go in and recut some of the scenes following the major scandal to come out of the series. On March 3, 2023, it was reported that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after she found out that he was having an affair with their VPR co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Lala Kent Told Followers That the Show Was Not Going to Be Re-Edited

“Vanderpump Rules” fans have been watching the show very differently since learning that Sandoval and Leviss have been secretly hooking up for months. And while many have assumed that there will be changes made so that the storyline better fits the narrative that just about everyone is now familiar with, Lala Kent made it clear that she’s been told differently.

“So, I may get in trouble for saying this, but, I’m going to say it anyway. I heard from Jess that, on Twitter, people are talking about how editors of VPR probably went back through and tweaked things to kind of align with what happened. Not true. What you guys are gonna see this season? Before we obviously know what we know now, was very much going to be the storyline of hers,” Kent said on her Instagram Stories on March 9, 2023, referring to Leviss.

“With or without what just happened in the last week. Nothing was reedited. This was the story. You’re just going to view it very differently now,” she added.

Andy Cohen Is Promising a Good ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Although Cohen no longer serves as a producer on “Vanderpump Rules,” he is the host of the reunions and he’s looking forward to the upcoming taping for season 10. On the March 6, 2023, episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Cohen said that the reunion was scheduled to take place in “about two weeks.”

“The reunion is in, like, two and a half weeks, and I think there will be a lot happening in the two and a half weeks. There’s so much happening every single day, so I don’t know,” he said on the March 8, 2023, episode of his radio show, according to Us Weekly. He promised to “deliver” and said it’s “going to be great.”

Cohen first reacted to the “Vanderpump Rules” scandal on Twitter, posting the siren emoji and nothing more shortly after the news was reported. “I’m as riveted and upset and thinking about this Scandoval as all of you,” he said on his Instagram Stories on March 4, 2023. Since then, he has been discussing all aspects of the scandal on his radio show.

