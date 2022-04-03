Real Housewives Star Thinks Anna Delvey Would Be ‘Amazing’ on RHONY

A former star of “Real Housewives of New York” thinks convicted scammer Anna Delvey would be a great addition to the franchise.

Kelly Bensimon, who starred on RHONY for seasons 2 through four, and as a guest on seasons 5 and 6, recently spoke about Delvey who was the subject of a hit mini-series on Netflix “Inventing Anna.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelly Bensimon Thinks Anna Delvey Would Be ‘Amazing’ on RHONY Because She Would ‘Be so Nasty to Everybody’

“She would be amazing,” Bensimon said on the podcast “Andy’s Girls with Sarah Galli” which was recorded live in New York City on March 31, 2022. “She would be so nasty to everybody and they would be like, ‘How could you be nasty to me? I’m famous!’”

Delvey posed as an heiress and was later convicted of “one count of attempted grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny, and four counts of theft services for swindling friends and various businesses out of $275,000 during a 10-month spree,” according to Page Six. She ran through the inner circle of New York’s society but Bensimon says she never met her and claims if she had, she would have seen right through her.

“I would’ve remembered meeting her,” she said on the podcast. “because if I had met her, she would have been really, really nasty to rich people…When a person’s really wealthy, the last thing a wealthy person would want to feel is that they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

“And that was her strategy with wealthy people to get power over them,” Bensimon said. “I would’ve remembered that. I would have been like, ‘Ding!’”

Anna Delvey Was Taken Into Custody by ICE Following Four-Year Jail Stint & and Is Currently Fighting Extradition

Delvey, who spent four years in jail for her crimes, was picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on March 25, 2021, for overstaying her visa, according to FOX 5 NY.

At press time, she had been granted a temporary “emergency stay request” and is being held at the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY, the outlet reported. Delvey is a German citizen.

On February 2, 2022, Delvey, whose legal name is Anna Sorokin, penned a lengthy blog via Insider commenting on the Netflix movie and her then COVID diagnosis and isolation.

“While I was in prison, I paid off the restitution from my criminal case in full to the banks I took money from,” she wrote. “I also accomplished more in the six weeks they deemed were long enough for me to remain free than some people have in the past two years. My visa overstay was unintentional and largely out of my control. I served my prison sentence, but I’m appealing my criminal conviction to clear my name. I did not break a single one of New York state’s or ICE’s parole rules. Despite all that, I’ve yet to be given a clear and fair path to compliance.”

Delvey has been producing art and even appeared in a group art show “Free Anna Delvey” which featured some of her drawings.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Teases, Deletes Big Family Update