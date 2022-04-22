Fans Think Melissa Gorga’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Underwent Plastic Surgery

Melissa Gorga‘s oldest child is 16-year-old Antonia Gorga. Fans have watched Antonia grow up over the past several years that her mom has been on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Antonia hasn’t shown a major interest in the reality television show, and usually isn’t front and center when the cameras are around. However, she’s been on season 12 a bit more than usual, as her knee injury and subsequent return to tumbling and cheerleading has been part of her mom’s storyline.

Over the past few months, fans have been noticing that Antonia’s look has been changing, especially in photos that her mom shares on Instagram. Fans have commented on Melissa’s Instagram photos — and on Reddit — many wondering if Melissa has been editing her daughter’s photos.

Antonia looks so different to some fans that they have actually assumed that the teenager underwent a rhinoplasty.

Heavy reached out to Melissa Gorga’s rep for a comment on the rumors, but did not hear back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Think That Antonia Got a Nose Job

Melissa shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram on April 5, 2022, and several fans took to Reddit to discuss how different Antonia looked in the snap. Several of the comments had fans speculating that the teen had underwent plastic surgery.

“I thought she has looked different in her last few Instagram posts. It kinda looked like she got a nose job,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the photo.

“I think it looks like a nose job. plus filters but def nose job,” read another comment.

“Yeah I think nose job as well. That’s the cookie cutter nose that everyone is getting these days,” a third Reddit user wrote.

“Definitely a nose job. This saddens me. She is so naturally beautiful—I wish her family would have made that clear and discouraged a teen from doing this,” a fourth comment read.

“This is so sad. She definitely got a nose job,” someone else said.

Antonia’s Nose Doesn’t Look Different in Photos She’s Posted of Herself

A quick scroll through Antonia’s Instagram account and her nose doesn’t look vastly different in any of her pictures.

While some people may be convinced that Antonia went under the knife to alter her face, her other photos suggest otherwise — not to mention that a nose job requires weeks of recovery and can cause bruising, which wouldn’t be easy for a teen to hide.

It does seem more likely that Antonia looks different in some Instagram photos due to the use of filters, which people have already slammed Melissa for on more than one occasion.

“Antonia is such a beautiful girl. I find it really sad that Melissa uses filters on her daughter’s photos. If Melissa wants to filter her own photos, that’s her choice. But to filter her daughter, who is still a child? Shame on her,” one Redditor wrote.

“I hate that Melissa is teaching her daughter that she wished she looked different,” someone else added.

Melissa nor Antonia have confronted any of the rumors that Antonia got a nose job. Melissa has also not responded to anyone slamming her for editing photos of her daughter.

READ NEXT: RHONJ Fans Go off on ‘Narcissist’ Melissa Gorga for Editing Photos of Her Daughter