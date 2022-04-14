RHONJ Fans Go off on ‘Narcissist’ Melissa Gorga for Editing Photos of Her Daughter

Melissa Gorga is being ripped by “Real Housewives” fans. The reality star is very active on social media and often shares photos of her family, including her husband and their three kids, on Instagram.

In some of Gorga’s recent posts, however, fans have noticed a significant change in the appearance of Gorga’s daughter, Antonia Gorga. It appears as though Gorga has been adding filters to her photos, thus changing the appearance of her daughter’s looks (in addition to her own, of course).

This has caused outrage amongst fans, many of whom feel that Antonia doesn’t even look the same in pictures that her mom shares on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Took to Social Media to Blast Gorga After She Posted a new Photo of Antonia Online

On April 5, 2022, Gorga shared a photo of her daughter holding an award that she received.

“Look how life goes full circle,” Gorga captioned the photo of Antonia. “While I’m watching #rhonj, @antoniagorgaa walked in from her cheer banquet & won the ‘best tumbler’ award!!! This is why I pushed her!! I guided her!! I know she wanted it,” Gorga added.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to react to the photo, and while there were plenty of congratulatory messages to go around, there were also several comments about how different Antonia looked in the snap.

“She looks totally different,” one person commented.

“Her new nose looks amazing,” another social media user quipped.

“Wow congrats she looks so different,” a third person wrote.

“Don’t know if it’s the hair or face, but………………..,” a fourth comment read.

Similar comments unfolded on a Reddit thread about Gorga editing her social media photos, but anonymously, people took things ever further.

“Antonia is such a beautiful girl. I find it really sad that Melissa uses filters on her daughter’s photos. If Melissa wants to filter her own photos, that’s her choice. But to filter her daughter, who is still a child? Shame on her,” one Redditor wrote.

“I hate that Melissa is teaching her daughter that she wished she looked different,” someone else added.

“I really love Antonias natural face. This bums me out,” a third comment read.

“She did filter. You can see all the shadows. How they can’t know that people can tell when pics are edited is beyond me. I never filtered a pic of my daughter…. Melissa is a narcissist,” a fourth person wrote.

Gorga Has Been Ripped for Editing Her Photos in the Past

RHONJ fans have long been on Gorga’s case, accusing her of highly editing her photos — and some of the edits have been very noticeable.

In the past, Gorga has been slammed for filtering her pictures, and she’s been ripped for Photoshop — especially bad Photoshop where items in photos appear blurry or crooked likely due to moving things digitally.

“Is it not in the Gorga budget to hire someone to photoshop her photos? I mean at least do it right?” a Redditor titled a thread posted on March 11, 2022. There were a few screenshots included in the post that showed instances where Gorga’s posts looked skewed.

