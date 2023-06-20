Ariana & Brielle Biermann Upload Father’s Day Posts for Kroy Biermann: PHOTOS

Former “Don’t Be Tardy” stars Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann celebrated Father’s Day by uploading Instagram Stories to show their appreciation for their adoptive father, Kroy Biermann, who is in the process of divorcing their mother, Kim Zolciak. According to Us Weekly, Brielle Biermann uploaded a picture that showed her posing close to Kroy Biermann.

“Happppppy Fathers Day!” stated the 26-year-old in the caption of the June 18 post.

Ariana Biermann also uploaded a photo that featured the former Atlanta Falcons player smiling brightly while putting his arms around her and her older sister. Ariana Biermann also shared a message for the 37-year-old, writing, “Happy father’s day i love you @kroybiermann.”

Kroy Biermann shared Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann’s posts on his Instagram Stories. On Brielle Biermann’s upload, he wrote, “Love you! I am honored to be a part of your life!” The caption of his repost of Ariana Biermann’s photo, read, “I love you so very much @arianabiermann.”

Kroy Biermann Uploaded a Picture & a Video of His Youngest Children on Instagram

Kroy Biermann uploaded his own Father Day’s post on his Instagram account. The “Don’t Be Tardy” star posted a picture that showed him posing with his youngest children, Kash, Kroy Jr. “KJ,” Kaia, and Kane, in a wooded area. He also uploaded a video of his children riding their bikes on the trail.

“I hope ALL of the Fathers out there had as good a day as I had!! Stay strong, it is a VITAL role to fill! 💪🏼😁,” read the caption of the June 18 post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they appreciated Kroy Biermann’s upload.

“Wow unfiltered photos of the kids doing normal healthy family activities!! So good to see, those kids need you 👏❤️,” wrote a fan.

“You’re hands down, the BEST dad, and I don’t say that lightly!!! My boyfriend and I went back and watched every season of your show and some others shows episodes for context, lol. I hope you’re having the best Father’s day ever!!! HAPPY FATHER’S DAY KROY!!! Wishing you and your kiddos nothing but the best, always❤️,” added another.

“It truly is nice to see all those happy natural smiling faces,” shared another person.

Jax Taylor Weighed in on Kroy Biermann & Kim Zolciak’s Breakup

Us Weekly reported that Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s separation has not been cordial. According to the publication, the former couple is in a “custody battle for their four minor children.”

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Jax Taylor weighed in on Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak’s separation during a May 2023 episode of comedian Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald.” Taylor stated that he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, have had positive interactions with Zolciak.

“Kim has always been so kind to Brittany and I. Every time we see her at a Bravo event that she’s just like ‘I love you guys.’ She always seems like a real person to me,” said Taylor.

He said he and the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality have a correspondence on Instagram. According to Taylor, he messaged her after the news of her split was announced in May 2023.

“I heard this came out, I messaged her, ‘I hope everything is okay, thinking about you,’” said Taylor.

The “Vanderpump Rules” personality stated that the mother of six replied, “thanks sugar.”

Taylor also stated that he is concerned about the former couple’s four youngest children.

“I hope people are nice to the kids because, like I said, they’re at that age where they’re kind of like ‘what is going on,’ they don’t understand it. I just hope they are okay,” said Taylor.