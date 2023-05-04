Ariana Madix Spotted on Date Night in NYC With New Guy: PHOTOS

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix had a date night, but it took place nowhere near the Valley Village, California home that she still shares with her ex, Tom Sandoval.

Two months after news of Sandoval’s shocking affair with Raquel Leviss broke, Madix was spotted in New York with a new guy – and even the Yankees approved.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Madix Posed at a NY Yankees Game With Daniel Wai & She Got a Shoutout From the Team

In a photo posted to Instagram, Madix, 37, was seen at a New York Yankees baseball game with fitness trainer Daniel Wai. The Bravo star poses with Wai in the bleachers at Yankees Stadium in Bronx, New York as the team played a winning game against the Cleveland Guardians on May 2, 2023.

The MLB team even made note of Madix’s attendance at the ballpark. In a post on the Yankees Instagram story, Madix was photographed wearing a Yankees jersey as she posed in the stands. The post was captioned with, “Shoutout to @arianamadix for joining us tonight!”

Madix had already been on the East Coast for an invite to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where her ex’s infidelity was referenced during a comedy set by Roy Wood Jr. earlier in the week.

Her night out with Wai came after he teased he was going on a “date night.” Before being spotted with Madix, Wai posted a pic of his sneakers and asked followers, “Which one for date night?” He later shared another pic of the final choice and a mystery date wearing similar sneakers, per Us Weekly.

Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai Have Been “Hanging Out” Ever Since Meeting in Mexico

Fans may recognize Wai from photos of Madix with him at Coachella. The two were photographed getting cozy throughout the weekend, and a TMZ pic caught them kissing while at the music festival. Madix also saw the New York-based trainer off to the airport for his flight home. Wai later posted an Instagram reel that highlighted his Coachella trip, and Madix was featured in it throughout.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two met at a mutual friend’s wedding in Mexico in March 2023, a few days after Madix’s split from Sandoval, and have been “casually hanging out with no label” ever since.

Another source told Us Weekly that Madix is “having the time of her life” with her newfound freedom after being with Sandoval for 10 years. “She’s definitely open to seeing where things go with Daniel, but at the same time, Ariana isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship.”

But her friends are happy about her hang-outs with Wai. While speaking on her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Madix’s friend, Lala Kent, said Madix is thriving post-Scandoval. “She’s like, ‘Heartbreak what? Like, I’m solid. I’m banging a fine-looking man,’” Kent said of Madix.

And after the photos of Madix kissing Wai surfaced online, her ex-partner Sandoval told TMZ he was also really happy to see her with someone new. “Yes I love that,” Sandoval said of Madix’s Coachella fling with Wai. “I’m really happy [to see her moving on.]”

