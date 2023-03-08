Fans Are Excited After Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney’s Sandwich Shop Update

Ariana Madix is still reeling from her longtime partner Tom Sandoval’s headline-making cheating scandal. The “Vanderpump Rules” star ended her 10-year relationship with Sandoval following his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, and now fans want to show her support.

Madix and pal Katie Maloney have been working on a new business venture, a sandwich shop called Something About Her, for more than a year. On her Instagram story, former co-star Kristen Doute shared a photo from the Something About Her Instagram account and urged friends to “Show the love for Katie and Ariana” – and now they really can.

On March 8, 2023, Maloney revealed that a “cool” announcement was coming just in time for International Women’s Day. “So many of you have been asking ‘How do we support Ariana? How do we support the sandwich shop?’“ Maloney said, noting that Madix has been “overwhelmed” by all of the love and support she has received from fans.

Hours later, a link for Something About Her merch appeared on Maloney’s Instagram story. The merch line includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats, and phone cases with the upcoming eatery’s logo in it and other designs. Prices range from $18.99 to $49.99 and proceeds will likely go a long way in getting the long-awaited shop opened.

A message on the shop link describes Something About Her as “an undeniably charming sandwich shop and wine bar, coming soon.”

Fans Can’t Wait to Support Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney’s Sandwich Shop Business

“Vanderpump Rules” fans have seen the early planning stages of the sandwich shop after watching Maloney’s and Madix’s exes, Tom Schwartz and Sandoval, struggle to open their latest bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

On social media, fans have said they’d love to some payback for Madix.

“I would like a Katie and Ariana revenge season where Something About Her wildly outperforms Schwartz & Sandy’s,” one fan tweeted.

“Cannot wait for Ariana and Katie to open a sandwich shop and become more successful than the Toms,” another agreed.

“Can we talk about how Katie and Ariana, who are now finally getting vindicated after more than a decade of sticking up for the Toms, are opening a sandwich shop called ‘Something About Her’ after both Toms hooked up with Raquel. Truly, the marketing couldn’t be better,” another chimed in.

Katie Maloney Revealed That She & Ariana Madix Are Still Working on Finances for the Sandwich Shop

Maloney has talked about the sandwich shop in recent interviews. While speaking on her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney said she and Madix were still working on “the legal stuff” before getting into the “fun” aspects of their business. “We’re fundraising, we’re doing all of that at the moment,” she said in November 2022.

In a February 2023 interview on Kristen Doute’s podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Maloney said there is still a lot to do before the sandwich shop can open. While a West Hollywood location has been secured, the two women have been working with consultants “to really map out in great detail the business plan [and] the budget,” she said.

On Dear Media’s “Trading Secrets With Jason Tartick” podcast, Maloney said she and Madix got a little sticker shock when researching for their budget. “I mean, we got spreadsheets on spreadsheets on spreadsheets,” she said in March 2023. “Like how much we need a budget for toilet paper every month. So like, we got numbers. And it first started off and when they first told us a number, I think it was like over like 700,000.”

She noted that the high six-figure number was on the top end, for “an entire like build-out” of a space that needs plumbing, a kitchen, and ADA compliance.

“That was gonna be like the top and we were like, dang,” she said. “But then when they broke it down, we’re like, okay, well I guess, you know, gotta prepare for the worst… so gotta give yourself a runway but also some working capital.”

Maloney added that once things get “grooving” financially, things will move along.

As for what to expect once the shop does open, Maloney described the duo’s vision during an episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, teasing that the eatery will have a unique, romantic “vibe” and will feature brands from female-fronted businesses.

“We’re all about supporting women and female businesses and products,” Maloney said in May 2022, noting that she wanted to partner with “a female-owned brewery or a female-owned wine brand” as well as other “products or candles” to sell at the shop.

