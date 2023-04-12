Tom Sandoval Suggests Ariana Madix Wanted Kids With Him

Bravo fans are getting more details about Scandoval, straight from one of the main characters.

On the April 11, 2023, episode of Howie Mandel’s podcast, Tom Sandoval claims that he and Ariana Madix’s relationship was in a bad spot and he wanted to end things.

At one point, however, he claims that Madix was really going to extra mile to try to stop him from breaking up with her. Nevertheless, he says that he broke things off with her on Valentine’s Day 2023 — just two weeks before she found out about his affair with Raquel Leviss.

At one point, Sandoval said that Madix, who previously made it clear that she doesn’t want to get married or have kids, suggested that the two make embryos together.

“We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew. She was trying to, like convince me not to be broken up … but that was not the case,” he told Mandel. “She asked me that day as we were leaving about like… she talked about fertilizing eggs, which I never did. And she was like, ‘so, what do you think about getting your sperm checked to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘what?’ I’m like, ‘we’re broken up. Like, what?'” Sandoval added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval Was ‘Scared’ to Break Up With Madix

Sandoval’s interview with Mandel marks the first time that he’s spoken out publicly about his affair with Leviss — and his split from Madix. During the interview, Sandoval talked about how he tried to break things off with Madix, but insisted that she didn’t want to end things, which made it more difficult for him.

In his interview with Mandel, Sandoval said that he and Madix were in therapy together. At various points during their sessions, he would bring up hypothetical scenarios and ask her what she would do if the two were to go their separate ways.

He claims that Madix threatened to quit “Vanderpump Rules” and wouldn’t move forward with the “Something About Her” sandwich shop with gal pal Katie Maloney.

“My plan was actually to break up with her in therapy,” Sandoval said.

“It scared me. It really scared me. That’s why, like you say, ‘Why didn’t you just break up with her then?’ It’s because of the threat of … self-sabotaging. And you know how f****** — how much that hurts me?” he added.

Ariana Madix Froze Her Eggs

Although Madix has said that she doesn’t want to have children, she decided to freeze her eggs, just in case she changed her mind down the road.

“Surprise! I froze my eggs. Me and Scheana were actually going together to freeze our eggs, and then she got pregnant,” she said on a previous episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“This does not mean that I’m jumping on the baby train; it’s about having agency over my own body and my own future. It’s also kind of a nice, fun f–k you to anybody who questions my values or my choices,” she later clarified.

In an interview with Us Weekly in February 2023 — days after Sandoval claims he broke things off with her — Madix was asked about getting married and having kids. She said that she really didn’t want to tie the knot, but that her fertility journey could be part of season 10 of the show.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” in October 2021, Madix explained why she didn’t want to get married.

“I think, the big thing for me is that I’m not really into the whole fanfare of it. It’s really more about the two people, so if it was just about us, you know, I honestly think I would more open to it. I just don’t want it to be like a big thing about having a giant wedding and a bachelorette party and all that bulls***,” she said.

