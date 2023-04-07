Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright May Have Baby News Very Soon

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are hoping to have their second baby sometime in 2023. Although the former “Vanderpump Rules” stars haven’t announced a pregnancy just yet, the two discussed wanting to give Cruz a sibling during the March 28, 2023, episode of their new “When Reality Hits” podcast.

“By the way, I want another baby, like, now,” Cartwright said. “So, let’s get on it,” she added.

Taylor said that Cartwright has “baby fever” after one of their friends announced a pregnancy. “I said I wanted Cruz to be out of diapers before we had our second one. I just kinda want him out of that diaper phase,” he explained.

“Hold on,” Cartwright interjected. She explained that she’s been wanting to have another baby since Cruz “started to walk” though she admits that her desire has definitely grown because of her friend’s pregnancy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Have Both Said They’d Like to Grow Their Family in 2023

Taylor and Cartwright’s desire to have another child hasn’t been much of a secret. However, the two have maintained that they wanted to wait a bit — until Cruz turned 2 — before adding to their brood.

During an Instagram Live posted on July 26, 2022, Taylor said that he and his wife would start trying “soon.”

“Yes we are gonna have another baby,” Taylor said when a fan inquired. “When? I don’t know, but yes we are going to have another baby,” he continued.

“We’re just trying to get out of certain phases with Cruz right now. Once we get out of like one more phase then we’ll probably start trying again. I don’t want them to be too far apart. My sister and I are four years apart which I think is a little too much. We never really got to be in school together, so I think two years apart is good, I think that’s a good spot,” he added.

In February 2023, Cartwright said that she’s ready for the baby making process to start. During a Q&A shared on her Instagram Stories, Cartwright said she was ready to start trying.

Cartwright has also said that she’d like to have three children. “I have always said three and Jax has always said two, but as soon as we had Cruz he said we could have as many as I want. So we will probably end up with three,” Cartwright told E! News in April 2021.

Cruz was born in April 2021.

Jax Taylor Has Said That Becoming a Dad Really Changed Him

Taylor has loved every minute of being a dad and has often talked about the joy he has found taking on the role.

“I was not into this whole life I’m having now. If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me … I was a partier,” he said on the September 9, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast. He went on to say that having a baby “saved” his life.

In April 2022, Taylor posted a sweet tribute to his son on Instagram in honor of the babe’s first birthday.

“Where do I begin, this year has been the best year of our lives,” Taylor wrote.

“Seems like just yesterday I was driving at a snails pace on our way home from the hospital, you have brought so much joy and happiness Into our lives and we are so blessed to have such an adorable, sweet, smart, incredibly funny, little boy. Watching you grow every day has been absolutely incredible and now you’re turning one today. I can’t believe we have a one year old!! You make you’re [sic] mother and I so proud every day buddy I am so honored to be your father. I love you more than anything on this planet and I plan on doing everything in my power to give you the best life possible,” he added.

