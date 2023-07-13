‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Teases Surprising TV Role

Ariana Madix will be making azn appearance on yet another reality show. On July 8, 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” star took to TikTok to cryptically tease a cameo on the Peacock reality show “Love Island USA” – and fans went nuts over the idea.

Four months after her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with her former close friend Raquel Leviss made headlines, Madix has a list of new projects in the works but no one saw “Love Island” coming.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Madix said She’s Ready to “Shake Thing Up” on “Love Island”

In a post shared on her TikTok page, Madix, 38, posed in sunglasses as she mouthed the words, “This week a hot new bombshell enters the villa.”

She captioned the post with: “Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite. 😘 #LoveIslandUSA @peacock.”

Fans reacted in the comment section, with some speculating that Madix could be the new host of the show, which premieres July 18 on Peacock. “I SWEAR IF U ARE RHE NEW HOST IM CRYING,” one fan wrote to Madix.

But a source told Page Six, “Ariana is not the host.”

“WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?” another fan wanted to know of Madix’s teaser.

According to BravoTV.com, a press release teased that Madix will be “surprising Islanders with a special guest appearance during the series’ second week.” The show will take place in Fiji.

Heavy has reached out to Madix’s rep for comment on her role on “Love Island.”

“Love Island” is a reality show that features a group of contestants living in a villa and filmed 24/7, much like “Big Brother.” But the “islanders” must team up with a romantic companion to survive.

Madix’s mystery “Love Island” cameo comes a few months after her ex, Tom Sandoval dissed her love for the show. In a scene shot before their split, the two talked about spending quality time together, and Madix called out Sandoval for refusing to watch “Love Island” with her. “I don’t have time to watch 50 godd*** episodes of Love Island,'” he replied. “That is your definition of quality time, not the definition of quality time.” Sandoval noted that his idea of quality time was “taking mushrooms” or “skinny dipping in the pool.”

Ariana Madix Already Landed a Major Gig on “Dancing With The Stars”

Madix has received a slew of endorsement deals since Scandoval broke. She has inked deals with Bloomingdales, Bic Razors, Uber One, SoFi, and more, per the Los Angeles Times. She also logged an acting role in the upcoming Lifetime TV movie, “Buying Back My Daughter,” in which she plays a police officer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

One of her biggest deals was landing a spot on the upcoming 32nd season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Madix made the announcement with pro dancer turned judge, Derek Hough, on July 7 after months of rumors. “I’m beyond grateful, excited, and nervous all rolled into one! 🪩 absolutely thrilled!“ Madix wrote on Instagram.

Now that Madix has caught ABC’s eye, there has been some buzz that she would make a great lead for ‘The Bachelorette.” In an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Bachelor Nation alum Wells Adams said he loves the idea, but noted Madix might be too expensive for the role.

“I think that’s actually a pretty good idea,” he told Yontef of casting Madix. “I don’t know if we could afford her, if I’m being honest, because I imagine she’ knows her worth right now and that would probably be pretty expensive to do.”

Adams added that “for the most part” leads come from within the “Bachelor” family. “But you know we’ve done before, you know, we’ve had that we’ve had Bachelors before that weren’t from the show, like Matt James is a good example,” he said. “Yeah, I’m all I’m all for it. I think that would be great.”

But one thing Madix doesn’t need is a new boyfriend. She has been dating fitness trainer Daniel Wai for several months, and although she lives in Los Angeles and he lives in New York City, she spends time with him regularly.

READ NEXT: Katie Maloney Says Something Surprising About Tom Sandoval