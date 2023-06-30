Katie Maloney Says Something Surprising About Tom Sandoval

The cast of “Vanderpump Rules” remains divided four months after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal first made headlines, but one star is thanking Sandoval for an unexpected after-effect.

After Ariana Madix was betrayed by her ex Sandoval and her former close friend Leviss, her co-stars rallied around her. And the fallout has also helped clear the reputations of some of the other cast members who had previously been negatively labeled by fans.

According to Rolling Stone, during Stassi Schroeder’s “Straight Up With Stassi Live — The Mommy Dearest Tour” date in Los Angeles on June 24, 2023, Schroeder pointed out that before Scandoval, no one liked when the females on the show acted strong. Katie Maloney, who was a guest during Schroeder’s L.A. tour date, agreed about the misogyny, saying, “I feel like society doesn’t like women that do stand up for themselves.”

“Now that people are seeing it through a different light they are seeing, no, that wasn’t the case, these were women that actually were really advocating for themselves,” she added of the females on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Maloney admitted that in a strange way, she has Sandoval to thank for the switch in viewers’ perception. “Because if it had to happen this way, then yeah, thank f***ing god,” she said. “Thank f***ing god for that worm with a mustache.”

Sandoval’s “worm with a mustache” nickname came when co-star James Kennedy called him that during filming for the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion in March 2023, per Page Six.

Katie Maloney Is Glad People Can Finally See That She Wasn’t Just an “Angry B****”

Maloney addressed the longtime narrative that she was a “b****” to her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, who has since been labeled as a “decoy” during his best friend’s affair.

Over the years, Schwartz has been a sympathetic figure to many fans, despite the fact that he was filmed dumping a drink on Maloney’s head and taunting her about their sex life.

In one “Vanderpump Rules” scene, Schwartz told Maloney to “shut up” in front of a group of friends. “Nobody gives a s*** about your opinion,” Schwartz said in a scene that aired in 2020, per E! News. “I’ve never been more turned off in my life. … That’s why I don’t have sex with her.” Schwartz also called his then-wife “a moron,” ”idiot” and “so gross.”

While speaking about the most recent season during the “Straight Up With Stassi” chat, Maloney noted how “sick” it was that she was tortured for months over a fake narrative that Leviss had a crush on Schwartz, when all along she was sleeping with Sandoval. Many viewers were turned off by Maloney’s reaction to the filtration, with some accusing her of being controlling and possessive of her ex-husband after she had initiated their divorce.

“It’s kind of like everyone’s finally seeing that I wasn’t just being an angry b****,” Maloney told Schroeder, adding that she sometimes felt like it was all on her to “not cause a scene” with her ex.

Tom Sandoval’s Scandal Helped Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Raise Funds For Their Upcoming Sandwich Shop

Maloney has another reason to be “thankful” for Sandoval. In the aftermath of the cheating scandal, fans in support of Madix bought merch for Something About Her, the sandwich shop that she is launching with Maloney this summer.

During the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, Madix revealed that the duo raised about $200,000 in merch sales following Scandoval.

“It’s really incredible that so many supportive people showed up to, like help us,” Maloney said in March, per The Daily Mail.

