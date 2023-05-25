Ariana Madix Gives Shocking Details on How Far Tom Sandoval Went To Sneak Around With Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix opened up about how far her ex, Tom Sandoval, went to conceal his affair with her former friend, Raquel Leviss.

In a May 24, 2023 interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that her ex flew his mistress all over the country and put their friends in awkward positions to fund her trips, but he went to great lengths to cover his tracks.

Ariana Madix Said Tom Sandoval Took Raquel Leviss to His Hometown & Flew Her to His Concerts

During the interview with “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper, Madix revealed that she only recently found out some of the dirtiest details about her longtime boyfriend’s affair with her close friend, including how Sandoval involved other people in his affair. “He was using like other people’s credit cards and things to make them basically pay for things and then Venmo-ing them later,” Madix said. “It makes me really upset because he put people in a position that they felt like they didn’t know what to do.”

Madix added that touring with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, was also an easy way for Sandoval to sneak around with Leviss. “It’s like ‘Well I have to be out of town’ and she could be flown to wherever that show was,” Madix said. “And I would have no idea because he’s coming home exactly when he’s supposed to be coming home.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that Sandoval flew Leviss to other places, too. “There was something he was getting away with that I just learned about in the past month… like bringing Rachel home to St. Louis,” Madix said. “He was putting her up in a hotel.”

“The flying her to different places. … That ‘Watch What Happens Live’ appearance which [Tom] Schwartz was covering his mouth and acting all weird? Because she was in the hotel room, she was there in New York, I know for a fact,” Madix added.

The “Watch What Happens Live” appearance Madix referenced took place on February 8, 2023, just a few weeks before Scandoval broke, and it was noticeable that Sandoval’s best friend, Tom Schwartz, was nervous as host Andy Cohen interviewed them. Schwartz repeatedly covered his mouth with his fingers as he spoke, and when Cohen called him out for it he said he was “nervous.”

On the March 6, 2023, episode of Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen recalled that there was “an odd energy” between Schwartz and Sandoval that night. “Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time, almost for guidance on answers,” Cohen said.

Ariana Madix Thinks Tom Sandoval Snuck Out of Their Bedroom to Sleep With Raquel Leviss

Madix dropped some even more disturbing details about her ex. On “Call her Daddy,” she confirmed stories that Sandoval slept with Leviss when she was also in the house. “I think they had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went into bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f***ed her,” Madix said.

That story was previously teased on the “Up and Adam” podcast, when a friend of Sandoval’s claimed Madix almost caught him as he snuck out of the guest room Leviss was sleeping in at 4 a.m. Madix ultimately bought Sandoval’s explanation that he was just getting Leviss a glass of water.

On the “Vanderpump Rules” finale, Madix claimed that Sandoval also had sex with Leviss in her car as Madix was mourning the death of her dog, Charlotte, “And he didn’t have a key to get in, so he had to ring the doorbell, and I had to let him in,” Madix added.

