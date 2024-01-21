Ariana Madix Says She Understands Why Tom Sandoval Hasn’t Moved Out of Shared Home

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix is opening up about her and her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval‘s unique living situation.

While speaking to Access Hollywood at the premiere of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 on January 17, Madix referenced that she and Sandoval have continued living under the same roof. As fans are aware, Madix broke up with Sandoval in March 2023 after she discovered he was romantically involved with their former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, throughout the show’s 10th season.

During the Access Hollywood interview, Madix addressed fans who are curious why Sandoval has chosen not to leave their Valley Village home and move into a rental. She stated that while she has found the living situation difficult, she understands that Sandoval may not have enough funds to cover their shared mortgage and rent for another location.

“Rent is very expensive in Los Angeles. And there’s a lot of people who’ve said ‘Why hasn’t Ariana move out,'” said Madix. “And at one point, I was able to find a living situation that I wasn’t paying. I did a job, so it worked out. But I know that I don’t have that kind of money. So I would assume that he also doesn’t have that kind of money for an expensive mortgage and then also the expensive rent here. So I mean, financially, these are things that I understand.”

Madix also suggested that Sandoval has stalled the sale of their home in a January 2023 interview with Extra TV.

“Ball’s not in my court anymore,” said Madix.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “Madix filed suit against Sandoval in a Los Angeles County Superior Court” to implore “the court to approve a partition by sale, which means they would sell the property and give each owner a share of the proceeds.”

Ariana Madix Discussed the Upcoming 11th Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During the Extra TV interview, Madix shared some information about the show’s upcoming 11th season, which premieres on January 30. She stated that the best way to describe season 11 is “kooky.” She also shared she had a better time filming season 11 than the show’s 10th season.

“For me, this year still had, obviously, a lot of low lows at different times, but last year I was dealing with two major losses in my family and that was before any of the other stuff. So this year, with the low lows, it does feel much lighter, much brighter, and just focused on the future,” said Madix.

Tom Sandoval Said He Has Attempted to ‘Mend Friendships’ After His Cheating Scandal

Sandoval shared his thoughts about the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” in a separate January 17 Extra TV interview. He stated that he has “done a lot of work on [himself]” following his cheating scandal. He also said he has “worked really, really hard to mend friendships” and “really focus on the things that are important in life.”

“It sort of was a perspective change for me. I feel like I was lost in a current. In a cyclone. And getting my feet back on the ground, approaching it from a place of sobriety,” said Sandoval. “And really facing it. I feel like that really just got me to grow the most. You know, it’s like when you go through the hardest things, you feel like you grow the most.”