Tom Sandoval Weighs in on Ariana Madix Joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval gave his opinion about his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, appearing on the upcoming 32nd season of the ABC reality competition series, “Dancing with the Stars.” According to TMZ, a paparazzi asked Sandoval if he believed Madix could take home the mirror ball trophy. He stated he thinks his ex-girlfriend, who he cheated on with his castmate Raquel Leviss, had a good chance of winning the competition. He incorrectly said, however, that Madix was competing with professional dancer Derek Hough as her partner.

“She’s with Derek Hough too? I would say — I don’t want to jinx her so I will just say a nine [out of 10],” said Sandoval. “I don’t want to say a 10, but I think she has a really good shot, I would definitely say a 9, a 9.5.”

Fans Shared Their Thoughts About Ariana Madix Joining the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast for Season 32

Hough, who is a “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 judge, took to Instagram on July 13 to announce that Madix would be joining the show’s cast. In a skit shot in Madix’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, co-owned by her castmate, Katie Maloney, Madix expressed excitement about being a “Dancing with the Stars” contestant.

“What a coinciDance bumping into our newest celebrity for @dancingwiththestars . Who’s ready to watch @arianamadix hit the iconic Ballroom floor this Fall?” read a portion of the post’s caption.

Madix took to the post’s comments section, writing, “I’m beyond grateful, excited, and nervous all rolled into one! absolutely thrilled!”

Several fans also shared that they were looking forward to watching Madix dance on the ABC series.

“I love that the result of Scandoval is this. Ariana deserves all the good thing. Mustache can fade into obscurity with his cheesy band and lack of a moral compass,” wrote a commenter.

“Scandoval was so devastating but will be best thing that ever happened to her,” added another.

Some commenters, however, suggested they were unhappy that Madix had joined the show’s cast.

“So over Arianna and ‘her moment,’” commented an Instagram user.

“I wish DWTS would stay away from her. Her vitriol on the Reunion was abhorrent and way way out of line for the situation. Cringeworthy,” shared a different person.

Scheana Shay Thinks Ariana Madix Could Win ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Before Madix officially joined the “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 cast, her “Vanderpump Rules, castmate Scheana Shay stated she believed the Florida native “could win” the competition in a May 2023 interview with E! News. The reality television star also stated that she will be in the studio audience to support Madix.

“I said I will be front row every week supporting you and I think she could win it,” said Shay.

While recording a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay stated that she was banned from attending live tapings of “Dancing with the Stars” because she had “a weed pen in [her] purse” while visiting the studio “at the CBS lot” in 2018.

However, in 2022, Shay went back to the “Dancing with the Stars” studio after “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice, who competed in the series, told her to come to the live taping of the season 31 finale.

“Now I don’t tell Teresa that I might not be allowed on the lot again,” recalled Shay. “And maybe, maybe, just maybe this has been the reason in the past four years that I haven’t been asked [to compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’], I’m just telling myself that because I haven’t been on the show, I’m like maybe I’m actually blacklisted, but Teresa’s like ‘Don’t worry, I got your name down, you’re good to go.'”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star stated that while security did confront her about the 2018 incident, she was eventually allowed into the “Dancing with the Stars” studio to watch the show.