VPR Personality Says He Misses Friendship With Tom Sandoval

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s husband Brock Davies, who joined the show’s cast during season 9, spoke about his relationship with Tom Sandoval during the July 21 episode of her podcast, “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay.” As fans are aware, Sandoval and his castmate, Raquel Leviss, had an affair while the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. While filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale, Shay, who has a close relationship with Madix, stated that she would not maintain her friendship with Sandoval or Leviss after their cheating scandal.

While recording the podcast episode, Shay read a question from a fan who inquired if “Brock miss[es] his friendship with Tom Sandoval?” He replied, “Yeah, of course, I do.”

“It’s just very annoying that he did this, unfortunately. And so, until – I’m not just going to forgive him, I don’t think anyone in the group is just going to forgive and move on. We want to kind of like have those conversations, so hopefully, they happen this summer. And see how it goes,” said Davies.

The father of three also stated that he misses his wife’s friendship with Sandoval. In addition, he suggested that he hopes to repair their relationship with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer.

“That’s why it’s such a weird thing. I miss our friendship? Yes. Do I condone his actions? Hell to the no. And so we’ve got to figure out what that middle ground is on the way back to becoming friends again,” said Davies.

Scheana Shay Received Criticism for Taking a Picture Next to Tom Sandoval

Us Weekly reported that Shay received criticism after standing next to Sandoval in a picture with her castmates for a fan in Lake Tahoe. The “Good as Gold” singer and Lala Kent discussed her decision to pose for the picture on Shay’s Instagram Stories. Shay stated that she and her castmates did not want to refuse to take a photo together.

“We’re in a group. We’re all here. We hopped in a photo, you know what? I happened to be standing where I’m standing … I take photos with strangers every f****** day. It’s how you take a photo. You stand like that,” stated Shay.

Kent also shared her frustrations in Shay’s July 19 Instagram Story.

“People are so stupid. It, like, still blows my mind that people, like, don’t realize we’re filming a show. And it was that girl’s birthday. What are we going to be like, ‘No! Absolutely not.’ Like, no, happy birthday. Let’s take a f****** picture. It’s called adulting,” continued Kent.

Madix addressed the criticism Shay received for the picture in a July 21 Instagram Story. In the post, Madix described the “Good as Gold” singer as “an amazing friend who took a photo with a fan for their birthday.” She wrote that “there’s been so many mean comments toward [Shay] for it and she was just doing something nice.”

“We always try to stop for photos and when the whole cast is present, it’s common for the whole cast to be in the photo regardless of what is going on between any of us at the time,” continued Madix.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Shared Their Thoughts About Scheana Shay’s Instagram Story

Fans shared their thoughts about Shay and Kent’s Instagram Stories comments in a July 20 Reddit thread. Several social media users stated that they understood why Shay was in a picture alongside Sandoval.

“It was a photo…people need to relax!! She’s smiling because she’s in a picture for a fan. Wtf,” wrote a commenter.

Some commenters, however, stated that they did not appreciate Shay and Kent’s comments.

“They should be glad anyone cares,” shared a commenter.

“This actually turns me off of them. Calling viewers stupid. I get what they’re saying but it’s their attitude that makes me kind of not want to watch them anymore,” commented a different person.

Scheana Shay Stated She Is Willing to Film With Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval

In the June 23 “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Shay stated that she and Kent agreed that they would be willing to film with Sandoval and Leviss for the show’s upcoming eleventh season, which is currently in production. She explained that she and the “Give Them Lala” author are aware fans want to see the “Vanderpump Rules” cast interact with Leviss and Sandoval.

“We were like, ‘Look, if we got to have these conversations with people, we’ve got to have conversations with people.’ You’ve got to give the people what they want. They want to see these conversations so they are going to happen. Respectfully with giving Ariana a heads up,’” said Shay.