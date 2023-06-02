‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Thinks Ariana Madix Could Film With Tom Sandoval Again

Peter Madrigal spoke out about the future of “Vanderpump Rules” — and who may be back to film for season 11.

During a May 30, 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, the Bravo veteran responded to rumors that cast members are refusing to film with Tom Sandoval or Raquel Leviss in the aftermath of their shocking cheating scandal. In the interview, Madrigal hinted that everyone has their price.

Peter Madrigal Hinted That Ariana Madix Could Get a Big Payday to Film With Her Ex

On the “Vanderpump Rules” finale, Madix’s tense conversation with Sandoval was shown just two days after she found out he had been having a seven-month affair with her close friend Leviss. At the end of their showdown she told him, “I regret ever loving you. Any last words before we never speak again?”

In the interview with Yontef, Madrigal acknowledged that Madix has said she “doesn’t want to shoot with Tom Sandoval” after he cheated on her with Leviss.

“It’s everyone’s prerogative, whether they’re gonna shoot with anybody or not, I suppose,” Madrigal said. But he also acknowledged that producers and Evolution Media want to keep both Madix and Sandoval on the show. When asked how it will all work, Madrigal replied, “Oh, man, how do I put this? Um, you know what? I think that there can be incentives in there.”

When Yontef pressed him to ask if he means producers will throw “a ton of money” Madix’s way to entice her to film with her ex and his mistress, he said, “I do not know. You said it, not me. Your lips to God’s ears. Ha ha.”

“I haven’t heard anything like that,” Madrigal clarified. “I think that the negotiations will start soon. I’m not sure, like everything’s up in the air right now. So we’ll see.”

Madrigal also refused to confirm if he would agree to film with Sandoval next season. “We’ll see. I don’t know. It stays open. I’m not gonna give that answer. Time will tell I suppose,” he said.

Ariana Madix Previously Said She Will Not Film With Tom Sandoval or Raquel Leviss

In recent interviews, Madix has doubled down on the fact that she has no interest in filming with Sandoval or Leviss ever again. “No,” she told the New York Times in May 2023. “I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends and neither of them are in the group of friends, so good luck.”

In a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times, Madix admitted that while it’s not up to her who comes back to the show, she plans to just do “me.” “Me doing me means they are not a part of my life,” she said, before once again hinting that she would not film with her ex and his mistress. “I just wouldn’t hang out with them,” she said.

But Lisa Vanderpump, who is an executive producer on “Vanderpump Rules,” thinks Sandoval, at least, should have a spot on the show for season 11.

“Sandoval’s been part of that group for years prior to the show,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “So, of course, there’s conversations and questions to be answered. I don’t think you can just shut the door on somebody. …There needs to be kind of discussions, and I think we’ll be there for it.”

