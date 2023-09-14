Austen Kroll Awkwardly Meets Madison LeCroy’s Husband in ‘Southern Charm’ Sneak Peek

Madison LeCroy had a run-in with her ex while filming “Southern Charm.”

In a scene that was shot for the upcoming 9th season of the Bravo reality show, the South Carolina salon owner introduced her husband, Brett Randle, to her ex-boyfriend and co-star, Austen Kroll.

In the scene from the season 9 premiere, titled “Vows, Vendettas, and Vibrators,” Kroll awkwardly approached LeCroy and her husband at a gathering and introduced himself with a handshake. “Hey man, Austen,” he said.

He then gave the newlywed couple a “celebratory” gift in honor of their wedding. “Whatever you do, do not shake it,” Kroll joked. “If it starts ticking…”

Kroll stuttered a bit as he attempted to make small talk with his ex and her new man. Shep Rose overheard the exchange and said, “Yikes.”

The awkward exchange prompted comments from fans on Instagram.

“Austen is the awkward girl in all of us, so relatable, and that’s why we love him,” one commenter wrote.

“Lmaoo Austen will be Austen 😂,” another wrote. “We love our awkward king,” a third fan chimed in.

But others did not think the exchange was cute.

“Their relationship makes me extremely uncomfortable,” one commenter wrote of LeCroy and Kroll. “Why would you invite your ex or even introduce him to your fiancé or husband. She’s very disrespectful to her new man.”

LeCroy and Kroll had a rocky, on-and-off relationship that ended in December 2020, according to E! News. LeCroy moved on with Randle and the two exchanged vows in November 2022, first at the Charleston, South Carolina courthouse and later at the Riviera Maya at the Chablé Maroma Hotel, People reported.

Madison LeCroy Shared a Video of Her Husband & Austen Kroll Running Into Each Other at a Bar

LeCroy previously shared a video of Kroll and Randle interacting. In a May 2023 Instagram story, she shared a video of Randle walking up behind Kroll at a bar and chatting with him before Kroll noticed that LeCroy was filming them from across the way. “Madison! What?” the Trop Hop beer founder screamed.

“Can’t lie this made me laugh,” LeCroy captioned the clip on her story.

LeCroy and Kroll had a tumultuous relationship and an equally bad breakup, but they have formed a friendship in recent months. During an Amazon Live on August 24, 2023, LeCroy named Kroll as one of the “Southern Charm” cast members she is closest to.

“I know that’s kinda surprising,” she added. “We’re friends now.”

Madison LeCroy Previously Said Her Husband Would Not Appear on ‘Southern Charm’

While he will appear on the 9th season of “Southern Charm,” LeCroy previously vowed to keep Randle away from the Bravo reality show.

“I hate to say that. But you know, it’s just not his thing,” she told fans in a January 2022 Instagram Live, per Reality Blurb. “And not only that, but I want this to work. I think that keeping that private was the best decision that I made. …We’re just going to avoid that and keep our love to ourselves.”

Randle did not shoot any scenes for the 8th season of “Southern Charm.”

