‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Announces Surprise Engagement

“Below Deck Mediterranean” star Aesha Scott announced she is engaged to her partner of four years, Scott “Scotty” Dobson.

On May 9, Scott took to her Instagram account to share the news with her over 800,000 followers. The post featured several pictures of Scott reacting to Dobson’s proposal.

In the caption of the post, Scott stated that she “feel[s] like the luckiest girl in the whole world.” She also complimented her husband-to-be.

“With all the dreams of a happy ending I never thought I’d get someone quite as good as Scott. He is a good, decent, honest person to the core and he loves me so much,” wrote the Bravo personality. “He treats me well and respects me and my dreams and makes me laugh. I had never had a healthy relationship so I didn’t know what such a good one even looked like. I am the luckiest woman in the world that I get to have his love 💛 He is my fairytale ending.”

She also apologized for being “so cheesy,” but explained she is “just really really happy!!!”

Aesha Scott Shared Details About Her Proposal

Scott shared details about the proposal in her May 9 Instagram post’s comments section. She stated that “the proposal happened down at Homunga Bay, one of [her] favourite spots near Tauranga, [New Zealand].” The Bravo personality also stated that she was completely surprised when her now-fiance proposed. She explained she believed she and Dobson “were meeting [her] bestie and her husband to have a sunrise.”

“[My friend] suddenly started running away from me and I turned to see why and I see Scott, teary eyed, walking toward me with a nice shirt on and that’s when I knew the real reason they got me down there!!!! Then it was a whirlwind of love and excitement and I actually barely remember it because I was so shocked hahaha,” shared the stewardess.

Aesha Scott Opened up About Her Relationship With Her Now-Fiance in a July 2024 Interview

During an appearance on a July 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Scott discussed her relationship with Dobson.

“I love that man,” said Scott. “It’s been over three years now.”

She also shared that “he manages a bar” in Breckenridge, Colorado. She noted, however, that she and Dobson are both originally from New Zealand.

Aesha Scott Discussed Winning TV Personality of the Year at the 2023 New Zealand Television Awards

During a March 2024 interview with Dom Harvey, Scott discussed taking home the award for TV personality of the year at the 2023 New Zealand Television Awards. She stated that she was happy to receive the award because “Below Deck: Mediterranean” was not popular in New Zealand.

“It took so long for New Zealand to kind of give a [expletive] about what were were doing overseas,” said Scott.

Scott, who joined the “Below Deck: Mediterranean” cast in 2019, stated that “it’s only been in the last year that ‘Below Deck’ has become popular here.”

“When my name got called out at the New Zealand TV Awards, I thought I was going to do this really cool speech. And be super funny. But I actually just broke down. And I could stop crying for like an hour. Because it felt like mum and dad finally said they were proud of me,” quipped Scott.