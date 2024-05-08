Tom Sandoval Backtracks on Rant About Ariana Madix Following ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale

Tom Sandoval set the record straight on his tirade about Ariana Madix in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 finale, titled “Plot Twist.”

In the final moments of the volatile episode, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner unleashed on his ex as she left a group event over her refusal to film with him. Sandoval told co-star Billie Lee that Madix didn’t like anyone on the cast of the Bravo reality show.

“Ariana’s just going around saying I’m not being honest, that I’m performative. Do you know what it is? Ariana is [expletive] performative,” he claimed. “She doesn’t like any of these mother [expletive]. So, she can [expletive] off saying I’m performative.”

During a May 7, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Sandoval admitted he went overboard with his comments. “I was being a little over the top,” he said. “But at times, I felt like over the years I was the one who was showing up for both of us a lot of times. And so, I felt like you know if these people are important for or to you or whatever, like you’ll show up. So that’s what I meant. But I was being a little over, I was being a little dramatic.”

Tom Sandoval Blasted Ariana Madix in an Expletive-Filled Tirade

During his rant to Billie Lee, Sandoval complained about Madix walking out of the finale event in San Francisco. “If you don’t want to film with your ex then don’t be on this show,” he said. “Don’t sit back on your [expletive] lazy [expletive] and collect a [expletive] check for doing nothing.”

Sandoval then told two of his co-stars that Madix talks smack about them all. “I’m [expletive] pissed,” he said to co-stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. “I am pissed that she is [expletive] saying that [expletive]. Because Ariana? She doesn’t [expletive] with you guys. On the real. She [expletive] talks [expletive] about all of you. She doesn’t show up for your [expletive], she is not going to come for your [expletive] thing. I am going to come. When push comes to shove, I am [expletive] there.”

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Sandoval also claimed that it was Madix who never wanted to tell the truth about their relationship on camera. “The past couple years … I was trying to talk more about our personal life, like I felt that it was unfair that I saw other people really like you know talking about their real issues and we were keeping them hidden. I felt guilty,” he said.

Katie Maloney Appeared to Call Sandoval a Liar

Sandoval has broken down in tears multiple times since his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss was unearthed in March 2023. He often buries his face in his hands as he cries. He is also seen crying in that way in the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion trailer.

In the finale episode, Katie Maloney asked Scheana Shay, “How many times are we going to keep believing this man’s genuine tears? I don’t believe a damn word, a damn tear, a damn nothing that comes out of him.”

After watching Sandoval on “Watch What Happens Live,” Maloney posted to her Instagram story alongside former co-star Dayna Kathan.

Kathan is seen saying “Liar, liars,” in reference to Sandoval and fellow WWHL guest Jax Taylor.

“Dayna,” Maloney adds. “These men be lying, you guys. We’re watching “Watch What Happens Live,’ in case you’re wondering.”

James Kennedy also posted a comment to an Instagram clip of Sandoval admitting he went overboard by claiming Madix doesn’t like the “Vanderpump Rules” cast.

“wtf,” Kennedy wrote.

“He literally just admitted to lying about ariana in finale,” another fan wrote.

“He made it up, HE LIED! are we surprised 🙄 #vpr,” another wrote.

“Bizarre bc he didn’t live his ‘real life’ either when he was hiding an affair for a year. He faked his whole life last show season and year. He lied to everyone, he chose to not have hard conversations and honesty. But this season suddenly he’s the advocate for how Ariana should act?” another “Vanderpump Rules” viewer wrote.

