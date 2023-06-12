‘Below Deck’ Fan Favorite Gets Emotional: ‘So Wrong’

The trailer for the highly anticipated second season of “Below Deck Down Under” was released on June 7 and it hinted at a major firing on board the yacht Northern Sun that appeared to rattle returning chief stew Aesha Scott.

The trailer ended with the firing as viewers saw Scott telling Captain Jason Chambers, who is also on his second “Below Deck” season, “Do you know what’s just happened? It was so f****** wrong.” Scott seemed emotional and exhausted as she told Chambers, “I know everyone is wasted… But there needs to be some sort of chat with the crew.”

The trailer showed the fourth wall getting broken as producers were seen asking, “Did he shut the door?” The producer then tried to push the door open and called out, “Open it. Open it. Open it.” In another scene from the trailer, Captain Jason unlocked the door and said, “I’m gonna terminate your employment.” Viewers could see Scott crying with one of the stews as the trailer cut to a mystery crew member getting into a van to leave, escorted by the captain.

The trailer was met with excitement from fans who commented that the season looked like a great one but speculated about what could have prompted the dramatic firing.

The Cast of ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Is All-New With the Exception of Aesha Scott & Captain Jason Chambers

The show’s announcement revealed that the charter season will take place aboard the “vintage” motoryacht Northern Sun in Cairns, Australia, “the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.” Chambers and Scott are the only two returning stars, with the beloved captain describing the season to Bravo TV as “Dramatic, wet, emotional.” As for Scott, the New Zealand native said the season was an “Unexpected emotional rollercoaster.”

The two new stews serving under Scott are Laura Bileskaine, who is from Latvia, and Margot Sisson, from Seattle. Sisson shared with Bravo TV that she has a connection to another “Below Deck” alum as she worked on a yacht alongside “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 2 chef Natasha DeBourg.

The new chef on “Below Deck Down Under” is England native Tzarina Mace-Ralph, while the bosun is Luke Jones, who hails from Australia’s Gold Coast. Jones will have two deckhands, Adam Lukasiewicz from Brooklyn, New York, and Harry Van Vliet, who is from Sydney, Australia. According to the press release, the deckhands will be “initially understaffed” as they are only two. “Below Deck” shows, except “Sailing Yacht,” typically have three deckhands and one bosun.

The press release revealed that there will be new cast members joining the boat during the season, including one that viewers might recognize. “Unexpected newcomers rock the boat throughout the season, including a shocking franchise crossover with the arrival of a polarizing familiar face,” it stated.

The Season Will See a Complicated Love Triangle Involving Several Cast Members

Apart from the dramatic firing hinted at in the trailer, the preview for the season showed Scott returning to the boat with increased confidence after season 1, telling viewers, “This season, I’m not gonna take any s*** from people. I’m a tough b**** now!”

The season will also see what might be a first in “Below Deck” history, a “love pentagon,” according to Scott. In the preview, she explained the complicated dynamics on board: “So Harry likes Margo, who likes Luke. And Laura likes Adam but also wants Luke.” As for Scott, she’s in a happy relationship with her boyfriend Scott Dobson.

Season 2 of “Below Deck Down Under” will premiere on Bravo on Monday, July 17, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. Starting the following week on Monday, July 24, each week will see two new episodes airing back-to-back.

