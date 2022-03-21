Bobby Boyd Comments on Josh Flagg’s ‘New Boyfriend’

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd announced their divorce earlier this month, shocking fans, and while both shared very respectful and loving messages about the split on their social media, Boyd has recently hinted that there might have been more going on.

The “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” star and his husband of five years posted about their divorce on social media on March 4, 2022. At the time, Flagg wrote, “Bobby and I are divorcing – This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline.” There was no sign of animosity and the famous realtor wrote, “I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him.”

A source told People that Flagg, who married Boyd in a Beverly Hills Hotel ceremony in September 2017, had been living in that same hotel for months before their split was announced.

A video began circulating on March 18 showing Boyd out with a friend getting in their vehicle. In the video, someone told Boyd, “Sorry to hear about you and Josh.” He replied, “oh, you know.” The person taking the video asked how the two were doing and if they were still friends. “He’s doing just fine,” Boyd replied. The person asked, “How about you, Bobby?” And he answered, “day by day.”

The person then asked if the two were keeping it friendly during their divorce and Boyd told him, “We’re good, I wish him and his new boyfriend very well.” He was asked if the “new boyfriend” was the reason for their split and he looked at the camera and then turned away to get in the car with a smile, repeating, “Yeah, I wish them very well.”

“I wish him well, I still love him very much,” he concluded. He also revealed that he also partly owns the house that Page Six reported that Flagg recently purchased, as his name is on the title. Heavy reached out to Flagg’s team for more information on Boyd’s comments but did not hear back.

Boyd Originally Said in His Statement on Their Split That Flagg Would Always Be Part of His Family

Boyd posted a statement to Instagram about his split from Flagg at the same time as his ex-partner, and his was also very complimentary. “The last 6 years of my life I wouldn’t change for the world,” he wrote. He said the two had been working on figuring out their relationship for the past couple of months.

He praised Flagg and said, “I love Josh with all of my heart and will always respect and admire him. I’m forever grateful to him for showing me that true love does exist.” At the end of his lengthy statement, he told the Bravo star that although their “romantic relationship” was ending, Flagg would always be “part of my family.”

“Joshua, I love you and wish you nothing but love and absolute happiness,” he concluded. “Thank you everyone for your love, support, and understanding.”

