Josh Flagg Reveals He’s Getting Divorced in Lengthy Statement

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd are divorcing after five years of marriage.

The 36-year-old “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” star announced his split from Boyd, also 36, on March 4, 2022, in a statement shared on his Instagram page. “Bobby and I are divorcing – This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline,” he wrote. The statement added:

This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion. It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves.

The divorce announcement contained no hints of animosity, as the realtor wrote, “I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that. Thanks to all for your unwavering support.”

The two got engaged in 2016 while traveling in Paris and they tied the knot in a September 2017 ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel, People reported.

Boyd Also Posted a Long Statement That Was Very Complimentary of Flagg

At the same time that Flagg shared his announcement on Instagram, Boyd posted his own announcement on Instagram, writing, “The last 6 years of my life I wouldn’t change for the world. 6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend.” He said:

From the first date we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship.

He wrote that the news might appear “sudden” to those following them on social media but that the couple has been “spending the last couple of months figuring this out together.” Boyd, who also works in real estate, said, “We wanted this to be private between us and not involve most of our friends and family. If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it’s that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work.”

“Unfortunately, as we have learned, sometimes love isn’t enough,” Boyd wrote. “We have found that we want different things for our lives and our paths look very different now. I love Josh with all of my heart and will always respect and admire him. I’m forever grateful to him for showing me that true love does exist.”

He concluded with a touching message to Flagg, telling his former partner, “And now, today, we both go on our new journeys. This may be the end of our romantic relationship, but I’ll always consider him part of my family… Joshua, I love you and wish you nothing but love and absolute happiness. Thank you everyone for your love, support, and understanding.”

Several Bravo Stars & Celebrities Commented on Both Flagg & Boyd’s Instagram Posts

There were a lot of heartwarming and supportive comments from many Bravolebrities and celebs in response to Flagg and Boyd’s posts. Tracy Tutor wrote, “I love you both” while Ramona Singer said, “This had to be a hard decision … and I truly respect it.”

Heather Bilyeu Altman wrote, “I love you both so much and have tremendous respect for you both.” Heather McDonald commented, “You both gained so much from each other, that will never change. Love you.” Matt Altman wrote, “So so so sorry to hear this guys. You are both amazing people.”

Lala Kent commented a heart emoji on Boyd’s post while Crystal Kung Minkoff, Derek Kaplan, Lili Bosse and others shared their love and support on both Instagram posts.

