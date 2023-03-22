Brandi Glanville Notices Chef Ben Robinson’s Girlfriend in Video Interview

Ben Robinson is a taken man. The former “Below Deck” chef confirmed on Brandi Glanville’s podcast “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” that he has a girlfriend although he’s keeping their relationship private for now.

Glanville posted a clip of the podcast on her Instagram and said, “You all know #BelowDeck is my fave show on Bravo, so I was super excited to get to chat with him.” The video clip included the moment in the episode when Robinson’s girlfriend was around, although she wasn’t on camera. “Who is that, is that your girlfriend?” Glanville asked Robinson.

“That’s my girlfriend,” the beloved Bravo chef replied. Glanville joked that she loves Robinson and he’s her favorite chef but said she couldn’t say everything she wanted to because Robinson’s girlfriend was present. “She can’t hear you you’re fine,” Robinson said in reply.

Chef Ben Robinson Addressed Some of His Past Relationships on ‘Below Deck’

The yacht chef didn’t reveal more about his girlfriend in the episode, except that he mentioned she might make a great babysitter for Kate Chastain’s baby, and his Instagram doesn’t include any hints about his significant other, so it’s safe to say he’s keeping that aspect of his personal life to himself for now.

Glanville told Robinson that she liked seeing his boatmance with Emily Warburton-Adams, who was the second stew on season 4 of “Below Deck.” The two cast members went on dates during the show and continued seeing each other after it was filmed but he confirmed in October 2017 that they’d gone their separate ways, Bravo TV shared.

“I think Emily was a lot more introverted than I assumed when we went out together on the show,” Robinson shared on Glanville’s podcast. “I think the camera brings out that extrovert in people,” he added. Chastain, who had stopped by during Robinson’s interview with her good friend Glanville, shared her thoughts on his past relationship with her former stew.

She began by saying that she had “no comments” but then said their relationship was “cute” for a while but that Robinson had “definitely upgraded.”

Chef Ben Robinson Retired From Being a Yacht Chef Although He Still Works in the Culinary Industry On Land

Robinson was the initial chef when “Below Deck” launched and he soon captured the hearts of audiences. He was a full-time cast member in seasons 1 and 2 and then returned at the end of season 3 when Chef Leon Walker left the yacht. Robinson’s final “Below Deck” appearance was in season 4 and then he made the switch to “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

Robinson helped launch the spin-off when he appeared in season 1 of the show and then stepped away from the franchise. He made one final appearance in season 4 of “Below Deck Med” when he returned for the final end of the season to help the chef-less crew.

Since then, Robinson has continued working on various projects and as a private chef on land and has posted some of his culinary masterpieces on his Instagram. He told Glanville that he now travels and does private or corporate events, demos, and interactive cooking.

While Robinson hasn’t returned to the show in a few years now, he’s still sharing his perspective on the latest “Below Deck” episodes thanks to “Below Deck: Galley Talk,” where he’s paired with Chastain. Robinson and Chastain are a great duo to comment on the show’s casts as they both have dry, biting humor.

Robinson also told Glanville that among the other chefs on the show, Chef Marcos Spaziani from “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” was potentially his pick for the best chef he’s seen and said he was pretty strong.

