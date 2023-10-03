Ramona Singer Called Andy Cohen for Help & Had Him Cracking Up

Heavy/NBCUniversal



Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer knew just who to call.

In honor of “The Masked Singer” judge Jenny McCarthy’s September 27 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, host Andy Cohen had Ramona Singer join him on set for a special “Masked Housewife” game in which McCarthy had to guess which Real Housewife was hiding under a chipmunk costume.

Singer stuck around the Bravo Clubhouse for the WWHL After Show, and to close out the evening, Cohen shared that “Ramona did the most Ramona thing with me over the weekend,” and started cracking up laughing as he told the story of his latest reaction with the former Bravo star.

See Andy Cohen’s side of the story below.

Ramona Singer Calls Andy Cohen for Tech Help

During the After Show, Cohen explained, “I was playing with [my son] Ben, setting up this new Hot Wheels toy, and I see that I have a missed call from Ramona. I listen to the message, she is – because who else would you call but me – because she couldn’t figure out how to get Peacock on her TV. So I’m the tech guy now. And she was looking to watch season one of RHONY.”

“I had to watch it on my computer because my TV’s too old,” Singer shared, “I’m not going to buy a new TV, I have to get the ‘Roko-something’. I called up Dorinda [Medley], she goes ‘Buy the Roko’,” with fellow WWHL guest Heather Dubrow (from the “Orange County” Housewives) correcting her, saying, “Roku.”

Singer said that she was able to watch through the first two episodes of RHONY season one, which originally aired 15 years ago in March 2008. When Cohen asked what it was like watching the episodes back, Singer said, “Oh. My. God. I watched episode one and two. So episode two, I didn’t invite Jill [Zarin] to something and she was really angry.

“And then I had this little outfit on,” Singer went on, reliving another early moment from the show, “I was going to a Missoni party, and I wanted to wear this Dolce top that kind of looked like lingerie, and my daughter was very proper like, ‘You can’t go out like that!’ so I had to sneak it out like a teenage daughter under my shirt. But I thought that’d be good TV, too.”

Ramona Singer Shares a Relationship Update

Right after being revealed as the “Masked Housewife”, Cohen, Dubrow, and McCarthy all agreed that Singer looked fabulous, and when asked what her secret was, the RHONY OG responded, “Being in love.”

While Singer didn’t reveal who she is with on-air, she shared that her new man has met her ex-husband Mario and their daughter Avery, and both approve (although she added, “Who needs Mario’s approval?”).

Although Ramona has kept her boyfriend’s identity under wraps, going as far as keeping him off of her social media pages, Page Six reported in July 2023 that the two lovebirds were seen “making out all over Southampton” this Summer, one year into their relationship.

