Brittany Cartwright Shares How Son, Cruz, Has Reacted to His Parents’ Separation

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright is revealing how her nearly 3-year-old son, Cruz, has reacted to her separation from his father, Jax Taylor.

During a March 14 interview with Page Six, Cartwright noted that she has not lived with Taylor since late January 2024. According to the mother of one, Cruz has not been negatively impacted by the situation. She stated that the toddler is happy when he is in his mother’s or father’s company.

“He’s just fine. He’s so happy. I feel like whenever he’s with mama, he’s so happy. Whenever he’s with [dad] — he’s fine,” said Cartwright. “He’s doing great. Like that’s what matters more than anything else in the whole wide world, is him, obviously.”

She also described her son as “the best.”

“I’m so obsessed,” said Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Dishes on Her Recent Split in a March 2024 Interview

Cartwright also shared some details regarding her and Taylor’s recent split in the March 2024 Page Six interview. According to the “Valley” star, Taylor was not interested in having sexual relations. In addition, he has not yet attempted to mend their relationship by making changes to his lifestyle.

“I had to step out and take care of myself. And my son, obviously,” explained Cartwright.

Cartwright made similar comments during a March 2024 interview with People magazine. She stated that while she was a loyal wife for nearly five years, “there’s only so much that a woman can take.” She also suggested the situation between her and Taylor was unhealthy for Cruz.

“Once a woman hits her breaking point, it’s like ‘Done.’ Something, like, clicked in my head, and I was like ‘I need to step away from this situation. This is not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better,'” said the Kentucky native.

She also stated that she felt it was necessary to start staying at an Airbnb, alongside Cruz.

“I feel a little bit of relief. I needed this space,” said the 35-year-old.

In addition, she dispelled rumors that she revealed her separation to help increase the popularity of “The Valley.”

“If people actually have watched me over the years and know my personality, they would know this is not something I would do for our show,” said Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Cruz Appearing on ‘The Valley’

In an exclusive January 2024 interview with Heavy, Cartwright noted that Cruz filmed for the upcoming 1st season of “The Valley,” which begins airing on March 19. The mother of one stated she felt nervous about the potential backlash her son may receive after being featured on the Bravo series.

“The hardest part, I think is going to be — because Cruz is on the show, and dealing with backlash or people judging things or this or that, I think that’s going to be the most difficult part because he’s the best thing ever,” said Cartwright. “I wish people didn’t say anything bad about my two year old. But in the world we live in, things happen and people are stupid, and people say things. But I think that’s the only part that I’m actually worried about. Because other than that, I think that we had a really good season.”