Brittany Cartwright Shares Details About Jax Taylor & Tom Sandoval’s Current Relationship

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright shared details about her husband, Jax Taylor‘s current relationship with his former castmate Tom Sandoval.

During an appearance on the November 15 episode of former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute‘s podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Cartwright stated that Taylor has had several conversations with Sandoval following his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, which led to his breakup from Ariana Madix. As “Vanderpump Rules” fans are aware, Taylor publicly criticized Sandoval for his cheating scandal.

“I think that Jax and Sandoval talked a little bit about stuff,” said Cartwright.

The “Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky” star also noted that Sandoval and Taylor have “known each other” for over two decades. She clarified, however, that she believes it will take some time before Taylor rekindles his friendship with Sandoval.

“So they have a long history. But it’s not going to be like, ‘Oh they’re friends again.’ It’s going to take a lot. But they definitely did talk. And whenever we were like taking photos and stuff [at BravoCon 2023], Sandoval was bringing Jax chapstick and stuff. So he’s just being extra nice. And I appreciate that. I’m glad that he’s like making an effort. People can always change. And I always want the best for people,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright also suggested that she is not interested in having a friendship with Sandoval. She noted that she had brief interactions with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer during a dinner at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3.

“He comes up to me and says ‘Hi’ and stuff now. But I don’t talk to him or anything,” said the mother of one.

Tom Sandoval Attended the Opening of His Former Castmate’s Sports Bar

While recording the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” episode, Cartwright stated that Sandoval unexpectedly showed up to the grand opening of her and Taylor’s sports bar, Jax’s Studio City, on October 31. She also said she immediately texted Madix about the situation to let her know Sandoval was not invited to the event.

“We had no idea he was coming,” said Cartwright.

Taylor shared similar information about Sandoval attending the grand opening of Jax’s Studio City on a November 2023 episode of the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,” hosted by comedian Heather McDonald. He stated that he invited Sandoval’s castmate and close friend Tom Schwartz to the event.

“I said ‘Tom Schwartz come on over.’ I didn’t know he was bringing Tom Sandoval. I was kind of in shocked when he came in,” said Taylor.

The 44-year-old also stated that some of his guests were unhappy that Sandoval had attended the event. The father of one clarified that he has “no problem with Tom Sandoval anymore.” He explained that he believed that Sandoval “has paid the price” for his cheating scandal.

“I think everyone has moved on,” said Taylor.

Jax Taylor Made Positive Comments About Tom Sandoval on His Podcast

During the November 10 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” co-hosted by Cartwright, Taylor shared that he has had positive interactions with Sandoval since his cheating scandal. He stated that he thinks Sandoval is “a good person,” despite his affair.

“I think he has just gone through some things. Everybody makes mistakes in life, everybody screws up in life. Yes, what he did is wrong, but I’m not going to write the guy off. I had a really, really nice conversation with him,” said Taylor.

Cartwright interjected that she believed Taylor should be cautious before allowing Sandoval back into his life. The Kentucky native also asserted that she is still “Team Ariana.”

“You’ve got to take it slow and make sure that people really change,” said Cartwright.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premieres in January 2023.