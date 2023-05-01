Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Ultrasound Photo Has Fans Confused

Some “Vanderpump Rules” fans have been left confused after seeing a post that showed Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright holding a sheet of ultrasound photos.

The picture was shared on former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville’s Facebook page and is actually an old photo from the couple’s first pregnancy announcement.

“#BreakingNews #PumpRules star Brittany PREGNANT with BABY #2!!!!?!!” the caption on the post read. Although some fans took to the comments section of the post to congratulate Taylor and Cartwright, others read the attached article and realized that the post was simply clickbait — Cartwright isn’t actually pregnant.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most of the Posts on Brandi Glanville’s Page Are Automated

While fans took to the comments section of Glanville’s post, some may not realize that many of the posts that appear on Glanville’s social media account are automated.

Glanville previously admitted that she has automated posts on her social media pages when she issued an apology following something that was deemed offensive in 2020.

“I took a Xanax earlier because of what’s going on in this world. I didn’t see the post on my IG about @erikajayne until this eve & I deleted it the second I saw it. As I’ve said in the past o [sic] lease my social media out. I in no way would’ve been that insensitive,” Glanville tweeted at the time.

As far as the Taylor and Cartwright story goes, the link attached to the clickbait photo doesn’t supply any evidence outside of online gossip and fan chatter about a potential new Cauchi baby. Nevertheless, dozens of fans have been left believing that Cartwright is pregnant.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Hoping to Have Baby News in 2023

Taylor and Cartwright have really embraced parenthood and they often discuss how much they love their roles of mom and dad.

“One of the best things about being a father is getting to live like a kid a again. watching my son grow and love the things that I used to love like going to Disney with my parents and seeing Mickey and all characters in person. Nothing like seeing your child’s face light up when they are in the happiest place on earth. Luckily in this shot Cruz woke up right before we got on the Jungle Cruz so he didn’t miss any excitement,” Taylor captioned an Instagram post on April 25, 2023.

Both Taylor and Cartwright have said that they want to have another baby and have said that they will be trying to get pregnant in 2023.

On the March 28, 2023, episode of their new “When Reality Hits” podcast, Cartwright said that she’s ready to have another baby. The couple already has a 2-year-old son named Cruz.

“By the way, I want another baby, like, now. So, let’s get on it,” Cartwright told her husband.

“I said I wanted Cruz to be out of diapers before we had our second one. I just kinda want him out of that diaper phase,” Taylor said.

More recently, on the April 26, 2023, episode of Kristen Doute’s “Sex, Love & What Else Matters” podcast, Cartwright also expressed being ready to have another little one.

Since Taylor and Cartwright have been so open about their desire to add to their family, clickbait posts about them possibly being pregnant have many fans just assuming that they are. However, the couple has yet to announce that they are indeed expecting.

