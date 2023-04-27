Fans Think Erika Jayne Is ‘Too Skinny’ in New Video

Erika Jayne is heading to Las Vegas for a residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the strip.

“After darkness comes light. 365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency: BET IT ALL ON BLONDE,” Erika Jayne captioned an Instagram post on April 19, 2023.

Following the announcement, Erika Jayne made an appearance at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood to promote the new show. The Vegas-themed event featured Vegas Showgirls, neon lights, a carousel unicorn, and a special performance by The Pretty Mess herself.

After the event, Erika Jayne shared some photos and videos on Instagram where fans reacted to her look.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Promoted Her Vegas Residency in a Red & Gold Metallic Minidress

Erika Jayne is looking forward to revamping her music career, which began in the mid-2000s. Her very first single, “Roller Coaster,” was released in 2007. Two years later, she released her debut album, “Pretty Mess.” Although Erika Jayne has performed in the past, her music career took a bit of a backseat when things in her personal life went haywire; her now-estranged husband, Tom Girardi, was named in an embezzlement case and Erika Jayne ended up filing for divorce.

She is now ready to put all of the drama behind her.

“Going through what I went through the last couple years really stole my creativity. It’s hard to be creative and inspired when there’s such heavy things,” she told Page Six. “Getting back to being creative and getting inspired has been fun. And I look forward to sharing that on stage,” she added.

On April 21, 2023, Erika Jayne shared a photo of herself on the step and repeat that was set up outside the venue.

“What a magical night! The energy in the room was incredible. Thank you from the bottom of my soul for all the love and support,” she captioned the post. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was in a red and gold minidress coupled with a pair of metallic gold pumps. She had her long blond hair blown out straight and she was in full glam.

Erika Jayne Shared a Video of Herself Before the Event & Some Fans Felt She Looked too Thin

Prior to making her appearance in West Hollywood, Erika Jayne filmed some content showing off her look for the evening. The footage was later put together for a video set to her song “Xxpen$ive.”

“Come meet me at opening night,” Erika Jayne captioned the post. Many Instagram users were quick to notice that Erika Jayne was looking more slender than she has in the past.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t like this new body … I like her old body,” one comment read.

“Omg Wheres your body???? You need to gain it back before the show opens,” someone else added.

“Put some meat back on those bones babe! You’re gorgeous either way but this is too skinny,” a third fan said.

