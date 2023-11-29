Brittany Cartwright Gives Update on Plans for Second Baby

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright revealed she and her husband, Jax Taylor, are actively trying to expand their family.

During a November 17 interview on her former castmate, Kristen Doute‘s podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Cartwright, who welcomed her son Cruz in April 2023, said she has been trying to get pregnant again “for a couple months.”

“It’s just been not happening yet for us. But fingers crossed,” said the Kentucky native.

The reality television personality shared that she would like to give Cruz a sister.

“I would love to have a girl if I’m being 100 percent honest. Because I do have a boy,” said Cartwright.

The former Bravo personality clarified that she would not be disappointed if she were to have another boy.

“I don’t care either way,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” alum.

Cartwright also stated that she believes she will have a better handle on the newborn stage with her second child. She stated that she became informed about different aspects of child-rearing during her first few months with Cruz “which will be helpful for [her] second time.”

“I know more about delivery. I know more about postpartum. Like, I’ve learned so much about my own body even. You know, so I feel like that will be different. There was a lot of like things that will help me with the next one,” said Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Shared She Changed Her Mind With How Many Children She Wants

During the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” episode, Cartwright shared that she has reconsidered her initial decision to have three children. She explained that she is concerned that her future children will not be as well-behaved as Cruz.

“I definitely want more than one. I always thought I wanted three. But now, that I have one — even though Cruz is honestly the best behaved, like, kid ever. He is so chill, so, like, independent and easy. So the next one is probably going to come out acting just like Jax Taylor. So that might be something different,” said Cartwright with a laugh.

While speaking to Us Weekly in July 2023, Taylor stated that he did not want more than two children.

“God gave me two hands for two kids,” said Taylor.

Jax Taylor Spoke About Expanding His Family in October 2023

During an October 2023 interview with E! News, Taylor stated that he would like Cruz to be close in age with his future sibling.

“I don’t want my son to be too old. I want them to be close,” said the 44-year-old.

Taylor also stated that Cruz “is [his] pride and joy.”

“He’s all that matters in my life. I love being a dad more than anything. I didn’t know how I was going to be as a dad, but I just knew when the time came I would be a good father,” continued the reality television star.

Taylor also stated that he will be proud of his son “no matter what he wants to do in life.”

“I just want him to be a happy kid and I want him to know his dad was always there for him,” said Taylor.

In addition, Taylor stated that he does not want his son to share some of his less-than-ideal traits.

“I’ve had my tendencies where I’ve had other affairs with other women. And I hope that he’s not that kind of person,” said the father of one.