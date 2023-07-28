Lala Kent Gives Update on Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s New Show

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent gave an update on the upcoming spin-off show about her former castmates, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and his wife, Brittany Cartwright. All three of the “Vanderpump Rules” alums left the series in 2020. While filming a July 24 Amazon Live, Kent stated that production of the new show will begin soon. According to Deadline, the upcoming show, that “will follow a group of tightknit friends,” is presumed to have eight episodes.

“It’s happening. It’s fully happening. I think they start this week. Wow, weird,” said Kent.

The “Give Them Lala” author also stated she finds it odd that Taylor, Doute, and Cartwright will not appear on “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“It’s so weird that they have a show and like they’re not on ours and as of now, we’re not on theirs – it’s, like, we’re all best friends. Like, we should be filming a show together. Don’t you think?” said Kent.

The mother of one also teased that fans will have to “stay tuned” to see if she will be featured on the spin-off series.

Kristen Doute Stated She Does Not Want to Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Doute filmed a scene with Ariana Madix, who was grieving the loss of her relationship with Tom Sandoval after she discovered he and Raquel Leviss were romantically involved during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale. As fans are aware, Doute dated Sandoval for six years until 2013. She also accused Sandoval of cheating on her with Madix. The pair, who began dating in 2014, later confirmed that they kissed while Sandoval was still in a relationship with Doute.

In the May 29 episode of the “Good Guys” podcast, Doute stated that she would not be a full-time “Vanderpump Rules” cast member again. She suggested that the show’s producers did not treat her well when she was on the series until season 10. She also stated that she had a better experience when she appeared on the upcoming Amazon Freevee reality show competition “The GOAT.”

“The amount of acknowledgment that I felt from the producers [on ‘The GOAT’] and the amount of appreciation that I felt, that they weren’t manipulating me, they were treating me like a producer, they were treating me as someone who knew what I was doing,” said Doute. “I could not go back to a show that would treat me like a little kid that needed to ask for like a hall pass to go to the bathroom or try manipulate my life or manipulate my conversations. Like at this point I know what I’m doing, it’s been over a decade.”

Jax Taylor Spoke About Wanting to Come Back to Reality Television

Taylor discussed taking a break from reality television in a July 2023 interview with Us Weekly. He stated that being off “Vanderpump Rules” strengthened his relationship with Cartwright, who he wed in 2019.

“It was a nice break, I needed that break mentally, you know, I’m trying to find the silver lining in all of this but I’m definitely need it to just reconnect with my wife a little bit,” said Taylor.

Taylor clarified that he does miss starring on reality television.

“It was a huge part of my life and I’m not good at a lot of things, but I’m good at reality TV. And it’s just one of the things I’m good at. Yeah, I do miss it. There’s things that I miss, there’s things that I don’t miss,” said Taylor.

He also stated that he plans to have a different approach if he does become a reality television star again. Taylor explained that becoming a father to his son, Cruz, has changed his perspective.

“If I decide to go back into it, I will play it a little different. I think I learned a lot, obviously being a father, I look at things a lot differently, I don’t really sweat the small stuff,” said the 44-year-old.