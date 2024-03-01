Jax Taylor Backpedals on Brittany Cartwright Split Announcement Weeks Before ‘The Valley’ Premiere

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor said he and Brittany Cartwright are not planning to divorce.

On February 29, 2024, Cartwright announced she was living apart from her husband after nearly five years of marriage. In a message to fans, Cartwright shared that she moved out of the couple’s Valley Village home. “Many marriages go through rocky times,” Cartwright said on the February 29, 2024, episode of the “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast. “I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

According to Page Six, Cartwright moved to a house in nearby Sherman Oaks. She was spotted still wearing her wedding ring two days before confirming the separation.

But hours after Cartwright’s separation announcement, Taylor told Page Six his wife is back at their shared home. “This is not divorce. We’re together. We’re living in our home right now,” he said on February 29.

“She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now,” Taylor added. “We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid.”

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Cartwright and Taylor for comment.

Fans Think Cartwright & Taylor’s Announcement Was Made to Create Buzz For ‘The Valley’

Some fans think the timing of Taylor and Cartwright’s marital break is suspect. The news comes less than three weeks before the premiere of the couple’s new show, “The Valley.”

Taylor and Cartwright’s new reality show will premiere on March 19. In the weeks before their split announcement, both Cartwright and heavily promoted “The Valley.” The premise of the show focuses on several couples, many of them married with kids, as they “take a shot at adulting.”

Cartwright shared the trailer and a photo of the cast, which includes Kristen Doute and her beau Luke Broderick, Janet and Jason Caperna, Michelle and Jesse Lally, and Nia Sanchez and her husband Daniel Booko.

“I love these people and soon YOU WILL TOO!!! #TheValley premiering March 19th 🙌🏼👑🔥 This season will be hot as HAILLL!” Cartwright captioned a cast photo on Instagram.

But some fans are questioning Cartwright’s separation announcement less than three weeks before the new show starts. Some felt it seemed “fake” and for ratings.

“This is a marketing strategy for ratings for the new show 🙄🙄,” one commenter speculated on Instagram.

“What weird timing 😂,” another agreed.

“Boy this stinks of a PR stunt. 😬🙄 They really need this show to do well and need to drum up some drama and tea ahead of the premiere,” another chimed in.

“Wait, didn’t they just like drop a preview of their new show lol,” another chimed in.

Jax Taylor Claimed He Came Up With the Idea For ‘The Valley’

Taylor previously dished that he came up with the show about his friend group. “I’ve been personally working on this project for two years now,” he captioned a cast photo on Instagram. “I can’t believe my vision is finally a real product. Super excited for you guys to watch all this unfold. Time for the next chapter. Enjoy, love you guys!”

Taylor opened a sports bar, Jax’s Studio City, last fall. On the August 3, 2023 episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast, he vowed that the venture would not negatively affect his marriage like his pal Tom Schwartz experienced with his now ex-wife Katie Maloney.

Taylor admitted that he previously said owning a bar is a “marriage killer,” but added, “The difference is my wife is involved just as much as I am.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Daughters Cry Over Their Split