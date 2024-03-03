Brittany Cartwright Shares Cryptic Post After Jax Taylor Denies Divorce

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are taking some time apart after going through a tough period in their marriage. Cartwright shared the sad news on the February 29, 2024, episode of the”When Reality Hits” podcast.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she explained. Shortly after the announcement, Taylor told Page Six that his wife was back home and seemed to imply that things were getting better.

However, a cryptic post on Cartwright’s Instagram Stories suggests otherwise. “If a woman holds the power to create life, she also holds the power to create the life she wants,” the quote read.

Cartwright and Taylor have been married since 2019.

Brittany Cartwright Was Spotted Moving Into a Rental Home

Despite Taylor’s claims that his wife was back home after a bit of a rough patch, Page Six uploaded photos of Cartwright moving some items into a rental property.

“They’re not on a path to reconciliation,” a source told the outlet. “She was back [at their shared home] yesterday to pack up her stuff to go to another rental. Maybe that’s why [Taylor] said, ‘Oh, she’s back home now,’ because there was a day in between her rentals,” the source added.

Cartwright flashed cameras a big smile as she moved items, including clothing and toys for her almost 3-year-old son, Cruz, into the new place.

Meanwhile, Page Six’s source wasn’t too sure why Taylor denied that Cartwright was no longer living with him. “I don’t know why he said that — I think he was just caught off guard,” the source said.

Some Fans Think the Split Is a PR Stunt to Help Promote Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor’s New Show

The news of Cartwright and Taylor’s split comes just before the premiere of their “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff titled “The Valley.” Now, some fans are speculating on the legitimacy of the split, with many concluding that it’s simply a ploy to promote their return to reality televsion.

“Ah yes perfect timing before their new show premieres. I’m actually mad at the group of people post scandoval that NEEDED Jason’s take on it,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the separation.

“This is one of two things: 1. PR because they want attention for The Valley 2. Jax couldn’t behave himself now that Tom and Tom were both single again,” someone else said.

“Season 1 of their boring ass show hasn’t even aired yet and jax and brittany are over there desperately trying to secure a second,” a third comment read.

“In the E news article Brittany says she’s been praying over this and still thinks they’re going to work things out and get back together so… yeah this is probably just to get people to watch their new show,” a fourth Redditor added.

