Brittany Cartwright Says She’s Worried About 1 Aspect of Upcoming Series, ‘The Valley’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright discussed her and her husband, Jax Taylor‘s upcoming Bravo series, “The Valley,” in an exclusive interview with Heavy.

Cartwright shared that their 2-year-old son, Cruz, will be appearing on the series, which focuses on her, her husband, and their friends as they navigate their relationships and parenthood. The mother of one stated she was concerned about comments some viewers of “The Valley” may make about her son.

“The hardest part, I think is going to be — because Cruz is on the show, and dealing with backlash or people judging things or this or that, I think that’s going to be the most difficult part because he’s the best thing ever,” said Cartwright. “I wish people didn’t say anything bad about my two year old. But in the world we live in, things happen and people are stupid, and people say things. But I think that’s the only part that I’m actually worried about. Because other than that, I think that we had a really good season.”

Cartwright noted that she and her husband have been open about their son’s speech delay. She also suggested that she has received criticism about his delayed speech.

“The public eye coming in and trying to comment on certain things that they don’t understand is very, very difficult,” said the 35-year-old.

She also shared that Cruz is in speech therapy and has been attending preschool.

“We’re doing everything that we possibly can and even if he never speaks a day in his life, he’s the best, most perfect thing ever. So that’s all I care about. But he will – ’cause he is talking,” said Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Dealing With Social Media Criticism

In a January 2024 episode of her podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” Cartwright stated that she has taken issue with social media users who have “spread horrible lies” about her and criticized how she parents her son.

“To talk about parenting — being a parent is the best thing that ever, ever happened to me. And Cruz is my number one priority. I just feel like it’s so insane for someone to just post things that’s not even true and act like it’s okay. And not even care about the people they are hurting,” said Cartwright.

She asserted that she and Taylor “do everything [they] possibly can to help [their] son.”

“Say whatever you want about me, but do not talk about my child. That is just where I draw the line,” said Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Shared Her Thoughts About Individuals Who are Negative on Social Media

While speaking to Heavy, Cartwright discussed how she has handled online criticism. She stated that she did not understand individuals who “write hurtful or mean things or start rumors.” She also said she believes social media should be more positive. In addition, the Kentucky native said she has chosen to respond with kindness when an individual makes a negative comment on her social media account.

“I don’t want my son to grow up in this world where it’s like people tearing each other down 24/7. I’m going to do whatever I can to try to change the narrative. And try to make it a more positive place,” explained Cartwright.

“The Valley” does not yet have a release date.