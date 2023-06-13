Is This ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Ready for a Baby?

Could another baby be on the way for “Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay and her husband Brock Davies? It’s a question the couple has been getting asked now that their daughter is 2-years-old and some of the people in their circle are thinking about expanding their families.

However, for Shay and Davies, expanding their family isn’t a priority right now.

“We’re gonna table [it] just because of what we went through. I think next period, no pressure on it,” Davies told Us Weekly. “I think we’re just enjoying this next year of really building up what our family’s gonna be going forward,” he continued.

Scheana Shay Had a ‘Scary’ Labor & Delivery

Shay and Davies welcomed their daughter Summer Moon in April 2021. And while Shay had a relatively easy pregnancy, her labor and delivery ended up being very traumatic as she was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia and HELLP (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets) syndrome.

“Basically my liver was struggling. I was borderline about to have a stroke or a seizure,” she said on an episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast after giving birth. And while that was enough to scare Shay into not wanting to go through labor again, she sounds like she may be rethinking that decision.

In March 2022, Shay said that she’d be open to trying for another baby in “a couple of years.”

“Originally, before I had any complications, I had such a great pregnancy, there were no complications until, obviously, we were in labor. I was thinking like this summer we would try to get pregnant again so they were like pretty close in age. Like, oh my God that’s so soon…totally not,” she said on an episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast.

Davies has two older children with his ex, all of whom live in Australia.

Scheana Shay Previously Said She Would Consider Having a Surrogate Carry Her Second Child

While Shay and Davies aren’t planning on expanding their family anytime in the immediate future, Shay has said that she’d be open to having a surrogate carry her second child.

“I’ll be turning my eggs into embryos and considering a surrogate, considering adopting or considering taking our chances,” Shay told Us Weekly in September 2021.

For the time being, Shay and Davies seem really content just raising their daughter together.

“Me and Scheana smile every time because [Summer is] literally lightning in a bottle. She’s pure love,” Davies told Us Weekly in his June 2023 interview. “We have tireless nights and now being, like, a full-time parent, I take my hat off to those full-time moms or dads that stay at home. It’s effort, but it’s well received and it’s amazing to see her learn,” he added.

And, in honor of Mother’s Day 2023, Shay penned a sweet tribute to her baby girl.

“I get to celebrate today bc of you @summermoon. Thank you for making me a mommy! You have been the biggest joy in my life and continue to surprise me every single day. I’m so lucky that I get to be your mom. You are my everything my little mini,” she captioned an Instagram post.

