Scheana Shay Reveals She Plans to Turn Her ‘Eggs Into Embryos’

Scheana Shay and her fiance Brock Davies welcomed their daughter Summer back on April 26, 2021. The “Vanderpump Rules” star announced the exciting news on her Instagram account, sharing a sweet snap of her newborn in the hospital.

“My heart is so full,” Scheana captioned the photo. She introduced Summer Moon Honey Davies to the world, sharing that the newborn weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at birth.

Summer is the first child for Scheana, but the third child for Brock, who has two children with an ex who lives in Australia, according to Page Six. On an episode of “Vanderpump Rules” Season 9, Lala Kent said that Brock hasn’t spoken to his kids in “four years.” A source told Page Six that things are “complicated” but that Lala’s comment “was taken out of context.”

Nevertheless, Scheana and Brock are living together and raising baby Summer as a couple, often sharing photos of the baby on social media. And while the two are focused on their little family, many fans have wondered if more children are in Scheana’s future. In an interview with Us Weekly, Scheana shared that she does want another baby, but she isn’t sure if she wants to get pregnant again.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Was Diagnosed With Preeclampsia

Back on April 27, 2021, when Scheana announced the birth of her daughter, she also shared that she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure.

“Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here,” Scheana explained.

In her interview with Us Weekly, Scheana went into a bit more detail about what happened. “I didn’t even know how bad it was until it was, like, too late. They caught it just in time,” she told the outlet. “They put me on a magnesium drip, and I just had all of these drugs getting pumped into my body. I was, like, worried it was going to affect [Summer]. It was just a lot at once,” she added.

Scheana Is Considering a Surrogate for Her Second Child

Although Summer is only 5 months old, Scheana is already thinking about giving her a sibling. While she doesn’t seem to be in any kind of rush to add another baby to her family, Scheana’s pregnancy complication has caused her to make a plan B.

“I’ll be turning my eggs into embryos and considering a surrogate, considering adopting or considering taking our chances,” Scheana told Us Weekly. She admitted that she and Brock aren’t thinking about having another baby just yet, however. “We’re not gonna even think about it until after Summer’s 1st birthday,” she said.

Other celebrities have also shared that they suffered from preeclampsia, such as Kim Kardashian. When talking with Self about having a third child, Kim said, “I would like to, but I’ve had lots and lots of complications. I had preeclampsia. And then I also had something called placenta accreta. We’ve explored surrogacy. We’re thinking about it.”

Kim and her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West did go on to have two more children, Chicago and Psalm, but chose to use a surrogate for both.

