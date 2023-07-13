VPR Star Talks Rumors About Kyle Richards’ Relationship: ‘Where There Is Smoke’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared her thoughts about the recent reports regarding “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. On July 3, People magazine reported that the RHOBH personalities “are separating after 27 years of marriage.” Both Richards and Umansky took to their respective Instagram accounts on July 4 to comment on the reports. According to their statements, “any claims regarding [them] divorcing are untrue.” However, the couple stated that they “have had a rough year” in their marriage and requested “to be able to work on [their] issues privately.”

While recording the July 12 episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, alongside her guest former “Shahs of Sunset” star Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Kent noted rumors about infidelity in Richards and Umansky’s marriage have been circulating since RHOBH season 5.

“This has always been a thing and for me, where there is smoke, there is fire,” said Kent.

The mother of one then compared Richards’ situation to her relationship with her ex-fiance, movie producer Randall Emmett, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean. She suggested that she heard rumblings that he was unfaithful before their October 2021 breakup. As fans are aware, Kent has stated that Emmett cheated on her during their six-year relationship.

“Just with my own situation, you know, things that were being said and I was like ‘There is no way, people are just making this up.’ People don’t just make things up. There’s a little bit of truth to every single thing, I believe, that comes out,” said Kent.

Kent also referenced rumors that Richards’ friendship with country singer Morgan Wade is not platonic. Page Six reported that Richards denied the claims and asserted that they “are very good friends” during a July 9 encounter with the paparazzi.

“I can understand if one day you hear all these things, maybe there’s some truth to your husband doing whatever, I don’t know, I’m just talking on a podcast, I have no idea,” said Kent. “If [Richards] says ‘You know what? I didn’t really get to experience much because I have known you and I’ve been with you for a really long freaking time. All I have known is marriage and babies since I was 19, I’m going to eat a cookie or two because I f***** deserve it.’ And I’d be like yes, you do because that s*** kind of hits when you are drunk.”

Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Shared Her Thoughts About Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky

During the “Give Them Lala” episode, Javid, who is a real estate agent at Umansky’s company, The Agency, also shared her thoughts about Richards and Umansky. She stated that she believes “being married is really hard,” especially for those who have been married for nearly three decades. She also noted that Richards has been open about her anxiety and may have had a difficult time dealing with past rumors that Umansky was unfaithful in their relationship.

“Just knowing the facts of their life is obviously going to be hard, obviously for anyone who has a marriage, you’re going to know rumors that they’ve cheated, whichever one — the rumors those can even be hurtful, even if they were not true, but they have been swirling around forever,” said the “Shahs of Sunset” alum.

Bethenny Frankel & Garcelle Beauvais Commented on Reports About Kyle Richards

Kent and Javid are not the only Bravo personalities who has commented on Richards and Umansky’s relationship. Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel spoke about the RHOBH personalities on the July 12 episode of her podcast, “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel.” She stated that she had a strong friendship with Richards when she met Umansky in 1994. The RHONY star also said she talked to Richards about her marriage before reports about their separation began circulating. In addition, Frankel stated she did not believe the couple’s “potential parting of ways” should be “headline fodder.”

According to Page Six, Richards’ RHOBH castmate Garcelle Beauvais addressed reports about Richards and Umansky’s split. Beauvais told the publication that she “just texted her and said, ‘[Are you] OK?’”

“And she replied — I didn’t expect a reply for days — but she just said she’s hanging in there,” said Beauvais.