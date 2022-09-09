Below Deck Star Ends Engagement

Former “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Brooke Laughton recently revealed that she is no longer engaged, a year after first announcing her engagement.

In July 2021, Laughton, who appeared on season 3 of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” revealed on Instagram that she got engaged to her boyfriend. The post, now deleted, stated according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, that it was “the most romantic proposal on a hilltop overlooking the bay of Portofino. Just in time for my 30th Birthday today. Sooooo overwhelmed and in love.”

Laughton said she met her now ex when she was working in Saudi Arabia and he was based in Dubai, where he worked in hospitality. Over the past year, she shared some photos with her partner and their new puppy, including one which said, “Little bit in love.”

According to the publication, she wrote, “after the craziest rollercoaster that was my twenties I finally found my soul mate, moved to Dubai, we have the best little fur baby and I’m loving and embracing an entrepreneur lifestyle away from the 9-5 (or 6 am- 1 am in my case) making money in my flip flops.” That post, from April 2021, was edited in March 2022 to remove any reference to her ex. Since then, the former “Below Deck” stew posted about being single on her Instagram Story and removed photos of her fiancé from her social media.

In July, she wrote, “Ten years from now make sure you can say you chose your life, you didn’t settle for it.” – Mandy Hale. 31.” In an Instagram Story, Laughton said her puppy Marley was still with her ex in Dubai, writing, “I miss Marley to the point it breaks my heart every single day. Me and my ex broke up for a lot of personal reasons, I’d rather not discuss and struggle to address. But we are OK,” Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported.

Laughton Said She’d Love to Return to ‘Below Deck’ as a Chief Stew in the Future

Laughton previously revealed that she’d love to go back to “Below Deck” in the future and could return as a chief stew, but that she “never got asked.”

She shared in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that, “[Below Deck] was such an amazing experience. And the platform that it offers you is incredible. It’s fun. It’s only six weeks. You get great money. I would definitely do it again. I loved it.”

However, Laughton is still very much involved in the yachting industry and founded the Nauti Yachtie Coach Community, designed to help people with the tools and training to join the industry as well.

Laughton Was a 2nd Stew on ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 3, Where She Developed a Relationship With Joao Franco

Laughton appeared on “Below Deck Med” season 3, where she worked as a second stew with Hannah Ferrier and Kasey Cohen. During the season, she found herself wrapped into a love triangle with Joao Franco, who was sending mixed signals to both Laughton and Cohen. Deckhand Colin Macy-O’Toole developed feelings for Laughton during season 3 as well and eventually told her how he was feeling.

Laughton also found herself butting heads with Ferrier during the season as she began feeling as though the chief stew wasn’t pulling her weight in the interior. At the season reunion, Laughton revealed that she and Franco were over, especially after she found out that he’d been contacting Cohen.

