Camille Lamb Returns to ‘Below Deck’ After Firing

Camille Lamb is back on “Below Deck” one week after she was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn for drinking while working — among other offenses — during the season.

Lamb returned to “Below Deck” on the January 23 episode of season 10.

She’s shown walking toward deckhand Ben Willoughby. The two had a romance during the season. They embrace and Willoughby tells her, “You look f****** great.” They then hold hands and walk into a restaurant together. The crew members look surprised to see her. “Oh God,” chef Rachel Hargrove says.

The next clip shows Lamb in a confessional. She’s wearing a blue St. David crew shirt and gives the middle finger to the camera.

It’s not clear what happens next. Willoughby tells the Bravo camera, “F*** me. This is insane.”

“All crew, all crew. I have an update for you,” Yawn teases over the loudspeaker.

Lamb was fired by Yawn on the January 16 episode after chief stew Fraser Olender caught Lamb drinking a “pint-sized glass” of the guest’s champagne.

“To me, I’m tired of hearing about Camille,” Yawn said. “She’s the common denominator in all of this. Great girl, great personality, but at the same time, we have to do what’s best for the boat.”

Fans Suspected Lamb Had Returned

Play

SNEAK PEEK: More to Come on Season 10 of Below Deck! | Bravo Drag Queens and intense crew drama bring more heat to the Home than some people can take. Can the return of "Stud of the Sea" Captain Lee Rosbach keep the crew intact? Watch new episodes of Below Deck, Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo or Stream Next Day on Peacock. ►► SUBSCRIBE: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► STREAM BRAVO… 2023-01-23T16:00:08Z

“Below Deck” fans on Reddit wondered if the sneak peek meant Lamb had been hired back by Yawn.

“Camille is back? Watching this show is torturous,” one wrote.

“If COURSE Camille is camped out in a hotel room on St Lucia! Ben is an enabler and she didn’t get the last word,” another said.

Others suspected the editing made it seem like Lamb had returned to the boat, but was only there for a night. “I think Camille just shows up for dinner,” they said.

A majority of fans were worried that Yawn was having a problem with Olender.

“I mean, there’s three of you and the deck crew are busting their a**, like taking all the garbage out constantly,” Yawn told Olender in the teaser.

“I know you feel nice and secure here, but when you create a cancer on the boat… the fish stinks at the head and right now you’re the head,” Yawn said in another scene, though it wasn’t clear with whom she was talking.

Lamb Was Upset With the ‘Narrative’ on ‘Below Deck’

Lamb issued a statement on social media on after the episode where Yawn sent her home aired.

“I’m not going to allow this narrative to be the narrative,” she started, according to screenshots obtained by “The Food Barbie” on Twitter.

Lamb claimed everyone was drinking the day she got caught drinking, and claimed she didn’t know the champagne she opened wasn’t for the crew. “I’m no champagne snob so I didn’t know its value,” she said, according to “The Food Barbie” screenshots.

Lamb said she was ready to go — that she wasn’t enthusiastic about the job — but she denied being lazy.

“My accomplishments thus far in life are not accomplishments of a lazy person,” she continued. “I will continue to be accountable for my actions with no shame because at the end of the day I grow from them.”

During his appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, Olender agreed it was time for Lamb to go home. “It needed to be done,” Oldender said. He was happy that Yawn agreed to fire Lamb because he “needed that support.”

“Below Deck” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.