Captain Glenn Shephard Is In a Relationship: ‘Very Much In Love’

Captain Glenn Shephard of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” is off the market!

The spinoff show’s beloved captain has posted a series of photos on his Instagram lately showing off his partner, first with what one follower called a “soft launch” on November 16.

Alongside a few photos of the two on a flight from Spain to Mexico, Shephard wrote, “Sat next to this lovely lady on the Emirates flight here to Mexico City yesterday. I was like: if you don’t talk to her you’re an idiot. She was very nice but I did have to squabble with her a bit over the window seat.”

The next day, the Parsifal III captain shared some photos with the same unnamed woman on the red carpet at the “NBCUniversal Latín America Upfront” in Mexico City.

Captain Glenn Shephard Replied to Several Fans Who Commented That His Mystery Partner Had a Large Ring on Her Ring Finger

After Shephard posted the first photo of his mystery girlfriend, several people commented that she appeared to be wearing an engagement ring. However, the captain clarified that they are not engaged when he posted a photo of the two at the pyramids of Teotihuacan in Mexico.

“You’ll never guess who I bumped into at the Pirámides de Teotihuacan,” he wrote. “No matter what I do I can’t seem to shake this chick,” he said with a crying laughing emoji. Shephard then added that the ring on her finger was “just a ring” and that they are not married or engaged. However, he said sweetly, “I can report we are very much in love, and for us, that’s what counts.” He thanked everyone for their kind comments.

Longtime “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain wrote in the comments that the two were a “gorgeous couple.”

Glenn Shephard Previously Shared on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ That It’s Hard to Be in a Serious Relationship While Yachting

The popular captain from “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” has previously opened up on the show about the difficulties of having a long-term, serious relationship while yachting and traveling the world. In past seasons of the show, he shared that he was unmarried but didn’t elaborate much more on his dating life.

However, in March 2022, Bravo’s The Daily Dish reported that Shephard revealed “there is this one lady that I have my eye on,” in response to a fan question. At the time, he said the woman in question didn’t want to be “out there in the public.”

The comments echo other remarks made by Captain Glenn ahead of the season 3 premiere of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” early in 2022. The native of Montreal, Canada, who now lives in Palma, Mallorca, told Bravo Insider that he was “kind of chasing” one woman in particular but that he didn’t really speak about her much on social media and on the show because “she prefers to stay out of the limelight.”

