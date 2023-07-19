Captain Jason Chambers Spills on Romantic ‘Conversations’ With Bravo Stars

Captain Jason Chambers is back on fans’ screens as “Below Deck Down Under” season 2 premiered on Bravo on July 17. The fan-favorite crew member has often drawn viewers’ eyes and he recently revealed that while he did make some “connections” with other women at BravoCon, he is currently single.

Chambers spilled on his BravoCon experience while speaking with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast as he revealed that no Bravolebrities have slid into his DMs yet. “There was no sliding,” he laughed. “There was some conversations after BravoCon with one or two people that we met,” he hinted, “but it wasn’t much of a sliding. It was more of a catch-up, but nothing’s come to fruition.”

The Australian native preferred not to reveal the identities of the people he met and joked that he’d “save it for next BravoCon.” Chambers said he had a blast at the event, however, and enjoyed meeting the other “Below Deck” captains and crew members as he’s the kind of person who loves to meet people and have conversations with them.

Aesha Scott Said She Saw Captain Jason Chambers Speaking With Someone in the Housewives Circle

Chambers and the chief stew Aesha Scott are the only returning cast members for season 2 of “Below Deck Down Under” and they were also both present at BravoCon 2022. Scott spoke with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast about their experience in New York City and she admitted that she saw Captain Jason spending time with “someone very closely related to a ‘Housewife.’”

However, the New Zealand native shared that she wouldn’t reveal the mystery woman’s identity as she said, “I feel like I would be betraying him if I stated who it was.” Scott did confirm that it wasn’t “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent in response to one guess, but then teased, “In the future, there could be an interesting Bravo connection.”

The podcast co-hosts asked the chief stew, who is in a relationship with Scotty Dobbo, whether she ever acted as a wingwoman for Chambers and she said she didn’t need to as “women just throw themselves” at him. “He would not have to work very hard to find someone to go on a date with,” she shared. “I just really want him to find someone because he’s so in love with his daughter. He’s such a good man. He’s always doing something interesting. He really is a catch.”

The First Episode of ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2 Dropped on July 17 & Saw Captain Jason Chambers’ Return

The first episode of “Below Deck Down Under” season 2 aired on July 17 and it introduced viewers to a new yacht and crew, although two cast members were still missing from the boat. Captain Jason was forced to start the first charter one deckhand down as the person they had lined up couldn’t get a visa while one of the stews could only join on the second day of the charter.

The crew managed to make it work for the first day of the charter, although the new chef, Tzarina Mace-Ralph, was seen struggling to prepare everything in the small galley and Chambers helped her out.

Trouble hit at the end of the first day when two guests decided to go swimming at night despite the warnings from stewardess Laura Bileskaine. She ended up waking Captain Jason to intervene as none of the deckhands had stayed up. The episode ended in dramatic fashion with a “to be continued” as the guests appeared to argue with Chambers’ firm instructions about the night swim.

