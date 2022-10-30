Captain Lee Rosbach Spills on His Least Favorite Crew Member

Captain Lee Rosbach has been the beloved captain at the helm of the “Below Deck” franchise since its inception and won the hearts of fans with his no-nonsense approach to leadership and sharp one-liners.

At the start of every charter season, Captain Lee always makes it clear to the crew that he won’t hesitate to dish out plane tickets home to crew members who embarrass themselves or the boat, and he’s followed through with that on several occasions in the past nine seasons.

At BravoCon 2022, Rosbach was asked to reveal who was his least favorite crew member throughout the show and he didn’t hesitate to name one of those fired yachties. Captain Lee singled out Dane Jackson as his least favorite, the season 3 deckhand who came on mid-season as a replacement but ended up getting kicked off the yacht just a few episodes later.

Dane Jackson Came on as a Replacement But Ended Up in Hot Water After Getting Drunk & Aggressive on a Crew Night Out

Dane gets drunk, Eddie gets it in, and the crew gets a gangster tip on #BelowDeck http://t.co/xdDD0bg6Tx pic.twitter.com/2TYBNML2un — Previously.TV (@PreviouslyTV) October 14, 2015

When Rosbach was asked at BravoCon about his least favorite crew member, he acknowledged that there was a “long list” but that Dane Jackson “probably made it to the top,” according to Metro.

He said Jackson, who came on in episode 5 as a replacement, “embarrass[ed] the boat, he embarrassed all of the crew members, and probably had absolutely no clue that he embarrassed himself as much as he did.” As “Below Deck” fans might remember, Jackson came on as a deckhand after the deckhand/engineer Don Abenante quit. However, he became highly intoxicated and belligerent during a crew night out and bosun Eddie Lucas ended up having to send him back to the yacht.

The following morning, Captain Lee fired Jackson, just four episodes after his arrival. At BravoCon, Rosbach revealed that once Lucas sent Jackson back to the yacht, he woke up the captain in the middle of the night on three different occasions, prompting Rosbach to send him to a hotel room. “At four o’clock, I finally put him in a hotel room and said, ‘This is where you’re going to spend the rest of the night, I’ll talk to you in the morning,'” Rosbach recalled, according to Metro.

Captain Lee Rosbach Said Dane Jackson First Tried to Resign But He Told Him It Wasn’t Up To Him & That He Was Already Fired

What do you think, will Dane last longer than Don?! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/xnxHaQNO9P — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 23, 2015

Rosbach said that their conversation the morning after was even more ridiculous, as Jackson went to see him in the wheelhouse and told the captain that he thought he should resign. “He said, ‘You know, I think I probably should resign,'” Rosbach recalled at BravoCon.

According to Metro, Rosbach shared that he replied, “I said, ‘Oh no, no, no. That’s not the way this works. You don’t deserve the right to resign. You, my good man, are fired.'” Rosbach added that he told Jackson he wasn’t even allowed to return below deck to pack his stuff. Instead, the crew would be packing his belongings and sending them to his hotel room, “just before we put your dumb a** on a plane,” Rosbach concluded.

Rosbach isn’t the only one who feels very strongly about Jackson as Lucas shared on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast last year that he is “probably one of the worst people I’ve ever worked with.”

