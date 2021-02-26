How Summer House Star Carl Radke’s Brother Died

Summer House fans witnessed a heartbreaking moment on the latest episode. After a night of arguing, the camera panned to the morning after with cast member Carl Radke crying on the phone with his mom. Radke then walks up to costar Lindsay Hubbard’s room and informs her that his brother, Curtis Radke, has died.

Prior to his brother’s death, Carl Radke had opened up about his brother’s struggle with mental health and addiction. The Summer House star posted an Instagram on September 4 with a lengthy caption. “A couple of weeks ago, my brother Curtis passed away after a life-long battle with mental illness and addiction,” he wrote. “Losing my big brother is something I never could have imagined, and the sense of loss is even greater.”