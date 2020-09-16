Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have three adorable kids: Mason Dash Disick (10), Penelope ‘P’ Scotland Disick (8), and Reign Aston Disick (5). Neither Kardashian nor Disick have other kids besides the three.

The two haven’t seriously talked about future kids until recently. In a teaser trailer for season 19 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim seriously asked if the two are planning on having a fourth child. “Scott’s like we’re going for baby number four – is that serious?” Kim Kardashian asks Kourtney during the teaser. “I want to know – are you pregnant?”

Kardashian and Disick dated on and off from 2006 to early 2017 when the two called it quits. Since their breakup, both stars have seen other people. Romance rumors between Kardashian and Disick have circulated in the last few months after Disick and longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie broke up in August of this year.

Fans are now wondering if the romance rumors coupled with Kim’s pregnancy question means a fourth little one for Kardashian and Disick. Khloe Kardashian posted the teaser trailer to her Instagram, and her followers were dying to know about Kourtney and Scott. “Me wondering if kourt is actually pregnant,” commented one user. Another wrote, “Back up, Kourtney pregnant? With Scott’s baby?! What the hell?”

In the meantime, there’s already plenty of information to soak in with the three kids. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Mason surprised Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kardashian and Disick found out about the now 10-year-old and first KarJenner grandchild on season 1 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami. While she and Disick weren’t trying for a first child, Kardashian woke up one morning in Miami with morning sickness before a road trip to Tampa. “Are you sure you’re not pregnant?” Longtime friend Jonathon Cheban asked Kardashian. “Because you’ve been throwing up, you haven’t stopped eating.”

Later on in the episode, Disick took the first flight he could to Miami to talk things through with Kardashian. Although she had one pregnancy scare before, Kardashian explained that “This time, it’s so different. I feel it in my bones.” Over six pregnancy tests later, Kardashian admits, “I’m pregnant with Scott’s baby.”

Nine months later, in December of 2009, Kardashian gave birth to Mason Dash Disick. Most notably, Kardashian helped deliver Mason on the season 4 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While in labor, Kardashian pulled out her first child herself. “The experience was so indescribable and life-changing, and I can’t believe he’s all mine,” she said on the show.

2. All three kids have meaningful names

Kardashian and Disick purposely named each child to have some sort of significance. With their first child, Mason Dash Disick, Kourtney told Life & Style in the January 2010 issue that, “Mason” was her first choice for a name. An aunt later told her that her “great uncle used to use the name Mason when he made dinner reservations, because Kardashian was too long. When I heard that, I thought, ‘Oh my god, it’s meant to be.'” As for Mason’s middle name she said, “Dash is short for Kardashian, and it was my father’s nickname.”

As for baby number two, Kardashian and Disick landed on Penelope, because they thought the name was cute, Kris Jenner told E! News. The family calls now 8-year-old Penelope ‘P’ as a nickname. Momager Kris Jenner actually suggested P’s middle name, Scotland, while Kourtney was pregnant, and Disick and Kourtney loved it.

Last but not least, there’s baby number three, Reign Aston Disick. Kardashian told PEOPLE that she “had the name on our list with Mason.” During Kourtney’s third pregnancy, she thought she was having a girl the whole time, so she was planning on naming the baby Reign, but spelled R-A-I-N. “Once I found out I was having a boy, we just changed the spelling again,” she added.

3. Kardashian closely monitors the kids’ food

Although all three Kardashian sisters are now moms, Kourtney Kardashian has an all things organic reputation. Just after Mason’s first birthday, Kardashian revealed to Parenting magazine, “I make my own baby food. I steam and puree fruits and vegetables, and they last for like four days. Mason pretty much loves everything.”

Kardashian has been gluten-free and dairy-free for awhile, and she has passed down that lifestyle to her children. She feeds Mason, P, and Reign pretty normal food – minus the gluten and dairy. For instance, she told US Weekly that for breakfast they have gluten-free waffles and scrambled eggs; for lunch, they enjoy carrots and celery with hummus, sliced turkey meat, or a good salad; and for dinner they chow down on some gluten-free rice or pasta, vegetables, and a protein.

While she tries her best, kids will be kids. In May 2019, Reign couldn’t keep quiet during an interview with Kardashian and Kris Jenner on Ellen. Grandma Jenner was quick to the rescue, saying “I’ll give you another cake if you listen.” He agreeed, “Okay, but I need CAAAAAANDY.”

4. The three kids love playing with the other KarJenner kids

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner also have little ones of their own. Kim and husband Kanye West have four kids: North West (7), Saint West (4), Chicago ‘Chi’ West (2), and Psalm (1). Khloe has one bundle of joy with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson: True Thompson (2). Rob Kardashian has a little girl with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna: Dream Renée Kardashian (3). And last but not least, Kylie Jenner is youngest KarJenner with a baby (whom she had with ex-boyfriend rapper Travis Scott): Webster Scott (2).

Kourtney’s kids are super close to Kim’s kids, mainly because Kourtney and Kim have had kids the longest. North and Penelope are only a year apart in age, so they are share a tight bond. Both Kardashian sisters document cute cousin time on social media. Saint and Reign also bond because of their similar ages. They even twinned as Kanye West for Halloween in 2018.

5. Mason plans to follow in his parent’s footsteps

The 10-year-old already knows he’s destined for fame. Earlier this year in March, Mason took it upon himself to create his own celebrity status. Without asking permission from Kardashian or Disick, he created a personal Instagram account and went live. He even spilled the tea about Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, and said, “No, Kylie and Travis are not back together.” When the parents discovered his account, they deleted it.

But Mason didn’t stop there. Since Instagram was no longer a viable option, he downloaded TikTok, created a new personal account, and once again went live. When a user asked him what happened to his first TikTok account, Mason sarcastically responded, “It got deleted, because I was too young, because I went viral. I would have had 2.7 mil by now if I kept it up.”

