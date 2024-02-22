Carl Radke Says Comment Made by Lindsay Hubbard Was a Contributing Factor to Their Split

“Summer House” star Carl Radke is opening up about his August 2023 split from his ex-fiance, Lindsay Hubbard.

In a February 21 interview with E! News, Radke referenced a moment from the show’s season 8 trailer, where he angrily tells Hubbard that she “accused [him] of doing drugs.” Radke, who has been sober for three years, stated that “alcohol and cocaine were what brought [him] to [his] knees.”

“I’m really proud that, through one day at a time and a lot of work and great support, I’m three years removed from those substances. That’s what was killing me and ruining my life. I’m really proud of where I’m at,” continued Radke.

The 39-year-old stated that Hubbard’s comment regarding a possible relapse was one of the reasons he stepped away from their relationship.

“That was something that had gone on before in the relationship,” said Radke. “Which is very unfortunate when you’re committing to a life of sobriety and wanting to live with purpose. I think people will understand how difficult that could be.”

He clarified that several factors caused him to feel concerned about his relationship with Hubbard. He noted that they had been in couples therapy for nine months before they broke up. He explained that he “wanted to try and strengthen and improve [their] communication.”

In addition, Radke stated that he believed his fans would have a better understanding of what led to the end of his and Hubbard’s relationship after the entirety of season 8 airs.

“It’s going to be hard obviously. I’m probably going to see things that I’m not proud. But, also I do really believe we are going to be happier and healthier in different directions,” continued Radke.

Carl Radke Stated That He Did Not Call Production to Breakup With His Ex-Fiancee

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2023, Radke discussed his breakup with Hubbard. He stated that he “did not call production” to break up with her while the cameras were rolling.

He also acknowledged that he previously said his split from Hubbard was “harder” than the death of his brother, Curtis Radke, who passed away in 2020. He clarified that his statement was “not true.”

“What I wanted to say was the public nature of all this and the confusion around what’s been said and all the different back and forth, is really, really hard when you go through a breakup in such a public way,” said Radke.

Radke also stated that he and Hubbard have ceased communication. He said, however, there are aspects of their relationship that he would like to “resolve.” In addition, the “Summer House” personality stated that he would eventually like to be cordial with Hubbard.

“But right now, it’s really hard,” continued Radke.

Lindsay Hubbard Discussed Her Breakup in November 2023

During a November 2023 interview on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Hubbard stated she did not expect Radke to end their engagement in front of “Summer House” cameras.

“It was like the ultimate blindsiding of the year. For me, at least. There was no indication that he was having second thoughts. Or unhappy,” said Hubbard.

New episodes of “Summer House” air on Thursdays on Bravo.