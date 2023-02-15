Carl Radke Opens Up on ‘Weird Situation’ With ‘Summer House’ Co-Star

“Summer House” season 7 premiered this week and there was some unexpected tension between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard and returning season 6 star Mya Allen.

Viewers learned that Allen and Radke, who developed a friendship last summer during Allen’s rookie season, hadn’t spoken since some of the cast filmed an episode of “Family Feud” back in the winter of 2022. Allen told some of her co-stars that Hubbard wasn’t happy with her and accused her of wanting Hubbard’s boyfriend Radke “in a sexual way.”

Allen explained that she’d texted Radke about smoking a joint after the “Family Feud” episode and that Hubbard said it was disrespectful to the relationship. As for Radke, he shed light on his perspective, telling Us Weekly that he thought the text exchange was “weird, for sure.”

“I was in a separate car leaving ‘Family Feud’ with Andrea [Denver] and Alex [Wach] and I was driving back and I got the text and I was like, ‘This is a little weird,'” he told the publication. “Like, she’s in the car with Lindsay right now.” He added that he didn’t reply to the message. “It was a little weird.”

The Season 7 Premiere Showed Mya Allen Speaking to Carl Radke About the Change in Their Friendship

During the season 7 premiere, viewers saw Allen explain that she was disappointed their friendship had stalled after her text to Radke. The season 6 newbie approached Radke and shared her feelings about it with him, and Radke replied that the dynamic would have to change out of respect for his new relationship.

“Listen, I bonded with Mya the previous summer,” he explained to Us Weekly. “We had, like, a friendship. We still do.” That said he clarified that he hadn’t really spent time with Allen outside of the house unless there were other people around, but the two were “friendly” and texted each other “here and there.”

“It was just a weird situation,” he said but added that he felt as though Hubbard was acting with his best interests at heart and he “appreciated” her response to the situation.

Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Said They’re in a Good Place With Mya Allen Now

Despite the issues in the season premiere, Radke and Hubbard indicated that the three of them were able to get back to a friendship over the season. “Mya was very supportive of us towards the end of the summer,” Radke shared, “which really meant a lot. And I think that brought us, you know, closer and we love Mya. I think it was just kind of an awkward moment.”

Hubbard agreed and said they dealt with it and moved on. The Hubb House PR founder said Allen was there for her and Radke this summer and she “really appreciated her friendship,” concluding that they’re all good right now.

Viewers will have to tune in to see that situation develop, as well as the rest of the cast members’ reactions to the relationship between Radke and Hubbard. As fans know, there will be some issues between Hubbard and Danielle Olivera, who wasn’t in the summer house for the first weekend of the season.

