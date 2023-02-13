Lindsay Hubbard Spills on Being ‘Absolutely Surprised’ By Danielle Olivera Feud

The feud between former besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera is one of the themes heading into season 7 of “Summer House” and Hubbard has just shed some light on her perspective on the situation.

Hubbard was one of the guests appearing on Page Six’s live taping of the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast and she said it seemed as though Olivera had a lot of strong opinions about Hubbard’s relationship with co-star Carl Radke but that Olivera never told her any of it directly. “I was absolutely surprised,” Hubbard said about her close friend for years.

“I walked into this summer thinking that we were all good, everything was great, we’re best friends, and it turned out that there was a lot more that she had to say, and not to me,” she said. There was apparently no tension between Hubbard and Olivera until filming started for season 7, she explained, but cracks began forming pretty quickly.

Radke agreed with Hubbard that Olivera was likely going to be the one doing the most talking about their relationship on the show but that he wouldn’t be surprised if the whole cast had something to say about it. During the couple’s brief appearance on “Winter House” season 2, there were also a lot of conversations about the couple and rumors spread about when they first became official.

Lindsay Hubbard & Danielle Olivera Briefly Addressed Their Fallout at BravoCon & Said It Was ‘Unfortunate’

Reports of a rift between the two friends began circulating in August 2022 when Radke and Hubbard announced their engagement, which will be shown on season 7 of “Summer House.” Afterward, fans quickly noticed that Olivera hadn’t congratulated the couple.

At the time, she played it off as nothing serious, explaining to Us Weekly that she was simply “exhausted” from filming and hadn’t been on social media. At the time, she told the publication she was “obviously very, very happy for them.”

However, Hubbard and Olivera confirmed their fallout during a panel at BravoCon in October 2022, with Olivera saying what had happened between them was “unfortunate.” Hubbard said she felt the same way.

Mya Allen also spoke about their rift on the Morally Corrupt podcast on The Ringer Reality TV network. She said she didn’t want to reveal too much but that in her opinion, it was partly caused by Olivera finally deciding “to put herself first.”

The Trailer Showed Glimpses of Lindsay Hubbard & Danielle Olivera’s Arguments During Season 7

The trailer for season 7 of “Summer House” showed some hints of the fallout between the ladies. Olivera, who dated Radke years ago, said in one clip that she thought it was “crazy” for Hubbard and Radke to get engaged so soon in their relationship. The couple didn’t begin dating officially until after season 6 wrapped at the end of the summer of 2022.

The trailer showed Hubbard clapping back at Olivera and telling her that it was possible the timeline of her relationship with Radke wouldn’t be “appropriate” for Olivera. Olivera replied that Hubbard was getting really defensive.

At another point in the trailer, viewers saw Olivera get really emotional as she confessed that the friendship was definitely too broken to fix at that point.

“Summer House” season 7 premieres on Bravo on Monday, February 13, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

